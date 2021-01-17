Sports

Eunisell renews Rivers Utd sponsorship, looks to change game’s dynamic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eunisell, Nigeria’s largest independent chemicals and oil & gas production Solutions Company, has renewed its 2020/2021 season sponsorship with Port Harcourt’s Rivers United. Eunisell is the longest standing front-of-shirt sponsor in Nigeria’s professional football league.

 

The renewal comes following Rivers United’s impressive start to the season in which the club has won its opening two matches and is on the verge of qualifying for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

Speaking on the latest development, Chika Ikenga, Eunisell Group Managing Director, emphasised the importance of the company’s commitment to the future of professional football in Nigeria.

 

In a statement, the GMD noted that the company’s participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and the team’s growing number of fans, but sets the standard for the private sector’s involvement in Nigeria’s national sport.

 

“Our participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and the team’s growing number of fans but sets the standard for the private sector’s involvement in Nigeria’s national sport.

 

Our vision from the outset has been to help lift the standard of professionalism in football here at home.

 

That takes long-term financial commitment and time,” he said. “Port Harcourt is one of Eunisell’s principal markets and to be able to show visible and meaningful support for the local team, Rivers United, is important to us. A significant percentage of our staff and customers live in the oil and gas hub, so we are proud of our involvement and active support.

 

“Rivers United has proved that by digging deep and staying focused, a team can rise steadily and regain their place at the top of the league. We admire the club’s management and players’ resolve – they made a commitment to us last year and indeed in previous years that the company would be proud of their performance, and that we are.”

 

Eunisell believes that professional football provides a significant employment opportunity for Nigeria’s youth. By increasing standards in the professional league, clubs will naturally attract more up and coming players and through the private sectors’ support, much like the Eunisell model, contracts and compensation will expand the job category.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Leicester agree £36.5m deal to sign Wesley Fofana from St Etienne

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester are close to signing Wesley Fofana from St Etienne after agreeing a deal worth up to €40m (£36.5m) for the central defender. The 19-year-old Frenchman has also been targeted by West Ham but Leicester had the wherewithal to make an acceptable offer that includes add-ons, and personal terms have been agreed, reports The Guardian. St […]
Sports

Minister hints at Rohr’s sacking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties. Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their back-to- back AFCON 2022 qualifier. While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra […]
Sports

NBA returns on StarTimes with ESPN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Live basketball is finally set to return on StarTimes, after a hiatus of nearly five months.   The NBA 2019/20 season is restarting on July 30th with the ESPN channel broadcasting the games in Africa. After the coronavirus postponed the NBA season, these NBA games will be unlike any previous year.   Social distancing requirements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica