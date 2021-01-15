Sports

Eunisell renews Rivers Utd sponsorship, looks to change game’s dynamic

Eunisell, Nigeria’s largest independent chemicals and oil & gas production Solutions Company, has renewed its 2020/2021 season sponsorship with Port Harcourt’s Rivers United.
Eunisell is the longest standing front-of-shirt sponsor in Nigeria’s professional football league.
The renewal comes following Rivers United’s impressive start to the season in which the club has won its opening two matches and is on the verge of qualifying for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Speaking on the latest development, Chika Ikenga, Eunisell Group Managing Director, emphasised the importance of the company’s commitment to the future of professional football in Nigeria.
In a statement, the GMD noted that the company’s participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and the team’s growing number of fans, but sets the standard for the private sector’s involvement in Nigeria’s national sport.
“Our participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and the team’s growing number of fans but sets the standard for the private sector’s involvement in Nigeria’s national sport. Our vision from the outset has been to help lift the standard of professionalism in football here at home. That takes long-term financial commitment and time.”
He continued: “Port Harcourt is one of Eunisell’s principal markets and to be able to show visible and meaningful support for the local team, Rivers United, is important to us. A significant percentage of our staff and customers live in the oil and gas hub, so we are proud of our involvement and active support.”
Ikenga emphasised that the relationship between the company and the club has been for over six years, through the club’s ‘peaks and valleys’ performances in the past few seasons, adding that Eunisell is in it for the long haul.
“Rivers United has proved that by digging deep and staying focused, a team can rise steadily and regain their place at the top of the league. We admire the club’s management and players’ resolve – they made a commitment to us last year and indeed in previous years that the company would be proud of their performance, and that we are.”
Eunisell believes that professional football provides a significant employment opportunity for Nigeria’s youth. By increasing standards in the professional league, clubs will naturally attract more up and coming players and through the private sectors’ support, much like the Eunisell model, contracts and compensation will expand the job category.
“There’s a positive knock-on effect too,’ Ikenga said: “Better quality professional football will attract increasing numbers of fans and clubs’ income levels will rise substantially. It’s a win-win scenario all around. By simply reimagining our professional football club strategy and outlook, all stakeholders in the game will benefit.”

