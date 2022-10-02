Sports

Eunisell signs agreement to sponsor Abia Warriors

One of West Africa’s leading independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions provider, Eunisell, has signed a deal to sponsor Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors Football Club, based in Umuahia, Abia State.

 

Eunisell becomes the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming 2022/23 NPFL season, in an agreement brokered by leading Sports Public Relations & Marketing agency, MatchRoom Sports and Media Limited. Since 2015, Eunisell has been a consistent player in the domestic NPFL and is famous for sponsorship of football clubs.

Speaking on the sponsorship deal, Group Managing Director, Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, said: “Eunisell decided to sponsor Abia Warriors to enhance the private sector’s involvement in the country’s national professional league, the NPFL.”

Abia Warriors FC Chairman, Emeka Inyama, said: “As a club, we are proud of this moment. Eunisell’s sponsorship represents a huge milestone for the Abia Warriors brand. A first of its kind in the club’s history.

“As an innovative company, Eunisell has shown serious commitment to the growth of the NPFL and clubs. This is in line with our strategic plan to build the Abia Warriors brand with other big brands.” Eunisell entered Nigeria’s football space as sponsor of former NPFL side, Sharks, in 2015, and later Rivers United, from inception, in 2016 through 2022.

A rare feat that makes Eunisell clear leader with the longest running club sponsorship deals in Nigeria’s sports industry. The Official Unveiling of the Sponsorship deal will be done at a date to be announced by Eunisell and Abia Warriors.

 

