Euro 2020: Chiellini gets the mind games going ahead final

Giorgio Chiellini has really ramped up the mind games ahead of the Euro 2020 final against England this Sunday.

The veteran defender has definitely been one of the stars of the tournament, most recently making headlines for his treatment of Jordi Alba going into the penalty shootout in the semi-final, and overall jovial and hard-working nature.

When he was asked about Gareth Southgate’s side, he opened by somewhat criticising their style of play, dishing out a back-handed compliment of sorts. “They might not be easy on the eye, but they are hard to beat. I immediately thought England would be a serious candidate to win the Euros. They have quality and physicality, are solid and organized,” he said.

“They reached the semi-final at the World Cup, plus it was predictable England would be in the final of the Euros, as they played six out of seven games on home turf. “It’s going to be a great game of football, neither side will be afraid and we’ll both respect each other.”

The final will also be a home game for England, as it kicks off from Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm on Sunday.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin recently said that the Euro 2020 format that saw some nations do much more travelling than others was “unfair”, and that he would not support a similar format in the future.

Meanwhile, London police warned England fans on Saturday not to gather in large numbers in the British capital for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, with nationwide virus restrictions still in force.

The Metropolitan Police said it will enforce the months-old rules — finally set to be lifted on July 19 — “proportionately and as appropriate” as it urged those without a match or fan zone ticket, or bar booking, to stay away.

Wembley is preparing to welcome 65,000 fans to the Sunday evening final, the biggest football crowd in Britain since the pandemic began last year

