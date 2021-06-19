Sports

EURO 2020 continues on DStv, GOtv

The Euro 2020 group stage matches continue this weekend and all the live football action will be available to SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv. Football fans can watch live on the dedicated SuperSport EURO2020 channel (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32). Group A fixtures for this week is scheduled for Sunday evening when Switzerland faces Turkey at 5pm and Italy also clashes with Wales at 5pm.

These matches will be shown live on SuperSport EURO2020 Channel (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). In Group C, North Macedonia to take on Netherlands on Monday 21 June at 5pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), while Ukraine’s clash with Austria at 5pm will air live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31). The bookies’ favourites are England, in group D, who have attacking options (such as Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford) which are the envy of most of the rest of Europe and will have home advantage if they reach the sharp end of the tournament.

The Group D matches goes underway on Tuesday 22 June, when Croatia faces Scotland at 8pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) and Czech Republic will face England also at 8pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

