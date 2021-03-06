Sports

Euro 2020 countdown begins on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

This Wednesday marks 100 days until the scheduled start of UEFA Euro 2020. While the exact location of the top European football tournament remains uncertain, COVID-19 won’t prevent the event from taking place again this year. Leading digital TV operator StarTimes is set to broadcast the event in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The opening match of Euro 2020 between Turkey and Italy is due to be played in Rome on June 11, while seven matches are set to go ahead at Wembley in London, including both semifinals and the final. European football’s governing body UEFA has so far stuck to its original plan to host the event in 12 different cities.

However, it has given all host cities until early April to say if they will be in a position to accommodate spectators inside stadiums and at what percentage of capacity. “Fans are such a big part of what makes football special,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in his most recent public address on the matter in January.

“We must allow ourselves the maximum space to allow their return to the stadiums.” What is certain at this time is that Euro 2020 will take place between June 11 and July 11. There will be 24 national teams competing against each other in a total of 51 matches. Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 competition, and favorites are England, Belgium and World Champions France. UEFA Euro 2020 official broadcaster StarTimes will air all the 51 matches live and in HD across its sports channeL

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Maguire to remain Man United captain

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Red Devils lose pre-season friendly 1-0 The Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has confirmed Harry Maguire will continue as the club’s captain for the new season. Maguire was handed a suspended 21-month sentence last month, having been found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident in Mykonos. He […]
Sports

Aubameyang, Mane in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Salah misses out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Sadio Mane in the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Team of the Year, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah not included in a starstudded XI. Despite scoring 19 times and recording the most shots (132) in the 2019-20 season, the Egypt international seems not to have done enough to […]
Sports

Barcelona put up entire team for sale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning a massive overhaul of the Catalan club’s squad after their defeat to Bayern Munich and is prepared to sell all but four players, according to reports in Spain.   Quique Setien’s side was embarrassed by a rampant and ruthless Bayern side on Friday night in the quarter-finals of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica