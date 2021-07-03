Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Denmark’s impressive and emotional Euro 2020 campaign continued as they marched on to the semi-finals courtesy of a victory over the Czech Republic in Baku.
The Danes have gone from strength to strength in the tournament since the trauma of their opening game, in which midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, reports the BBC.
Having hammered Wales in the last 16, they impressively dealt with a dangerous and physical Czech side in a competitive last-eight tie played in a red-hot temperature in Azerbaijan.
They led from the fifth minute, when Thomas Delaney evaded his marker to head in from a corner.
A continual threat on the break, they made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Kasper Dolberg volleying in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle to add to the two goals he scored against Wales.
Their momentum was checked early in the second half as Patrick Schick coolly volleyed in his fifth goal of the tournament, taking him level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.
But Denmark were able to recompose themselves and dig in to ensure the victory and a semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.
Their opponent will be either England or Ukraine, who play each other in Rome on Saturday evening.
RESULT
Czech Republic 1 – 2 Denmark

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool go top as late Firmino header seals win over Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hammers, Palace draw *Ten-man Arsenal hold Saints as Leeds hammer Newcastle *Everton cage Foxes Roberto Firmino put Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham. The defending champions dominated the first half and took the lead as Mohamed Salah’s shot looped in off Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld. […]
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]
Sports

Europa League roundup: Roma seal fightback at Ajax, Villarreal beat Zagreb

Posted on Author Reporter

• Ajax 1-2 Roma; Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal • Ibañez strike puts Roma in control, Moreno seals Villarreal win Ibañez crashed home a spectacular volley two minutes from time to give Roma a 2-1 away win over Ajax in their Europa League quarter-final first leg. A missed penalty and a horror goalkeeping slip cost Ajax dearly as they lost a half-time lead and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica