Euro 2020: Denmark midfielder, Eriksen, ‘awake’ after collapsing on pitch

…as Finland beat hosts 1-0

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association.
The 29-year-old’s condition has been “stabilised”, according to tournament organisers UEFA.
The game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received emergency treatment on the field.
The Group B match in Copenhagen restarted at 19:30 BST, with Finland upsetting the home side 1-0.
Finland’s players applauded their Danish counterparts as the players returned to the field to resume the match.
Organisers UEFA said it agreed to restart the match “following the request made by players of both teams”.
The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.
Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association told Danmarks Radio: “We have been in contact with him [Eriksen] and the players have spoken to Christian. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian”.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.
“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”
Saturday’s other Group B match between Belgium and Russia, scheduled for 20:00 BST, took place as scheduled.
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter team-mate, telling the camera “Chris, I love you” after scoring the opening goal.
Referee Anthony Taylor had immediately called for medical support and Eriksen received CPR before the players were taken off the pitch and the match was initially postponed.
UEFA confirmed that his condition had “stabilised” after being taken to hospital.
“The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. The player is now in hospital and in a stable condition,” it said.
“UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.”
The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half.
His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters at Parken Stadium were visibly upset as the player was treated.
Eriksen’s club, Inter, tweeted: “Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you.”
Former team Tottenham said: “Get well soon, Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you.”
Last month, Eriksen helped Inter Milan clinch their first Italian title for 11 years in his first full season with the club, after joining from Spurs for £16.9m in January 2020.
The Ajax youth player spent seven years with Tottenham, scoring 69 goals in 305 appearances.
RESULT
Denmark 0 – 1 Finland

