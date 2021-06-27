EURO 2020: Denmark wallop Wales 4-0 to reach quarters

Wales were eliminated in the second round of Euro 2020 as they were thrashed by Denmark, whose inspiring journey at the tournament continues to the quarter-finals.

Backed by a fervent and almost exclusively Danish crowd, Kasper Hjulmand’s side led as Kasper Dolberg curled in an excellent 27thminute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Dolberg struck again in the 48th minute as he seized on a defensive error from Wales substitute Neco Williams to smash in from close range. That goal deflated Wales, who never looked like clawing their way back into the game as Joakim Maehle added a late third for the jubilant Danes.

Substitute Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time as Wales’ exhausting campaign ended miserably.

Robert Page’s men had performed well to get out of a difficult Group A which also featured Italy, Switzerland and Turkey, but this impressive Danish side proved a challenge too far.

Denmark had already provided the uplifting story of Euro 2020, showing admirable resolve to reach this stage having been galvanised by midfielder Christian Eriksen’s recovery from a cardiac arrest.

The next stop on their fairy-tale voyage will be Baku for a quarterfinal against the Netherlands or the Czech Republic next Saturday

Like this: Like Loading...