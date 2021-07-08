Sports

Euro 2020: England charged by UEFA after ‘laser’ penalty incident

UEFA has charged England after a laser pointer was directed at Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel’s face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty, reports the BBC.

Schmeichel saved the spot-kick but Kane scored the rebound as England won 2-1 to reach Sunday’s final against Italy.

England are also charged with causing a “disturbance” during Denmark’s national anthem and setting off fireworks.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course,” said a statement from European football’s governing body.

