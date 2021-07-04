Euro 2020: England thrash Ukraine to set up first S’final for 25 years

../ as Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four

England are one win away from a first major tournament final since 1966 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Goals at the start of each half by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire helped set up a last-four meeting with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday (20:00 BST kick-off). Kane’s second, followed by a header from substitute Jordan Henderson, rounded off an emphatic win.

Jordan Pickford made a smart save from Roman Yaremchuk on his way to a fifth successive clean sheet at the tournament, but England produced their most electrifying performance of Euro 2020 as they reached a first European Championship semi-final for 25 years.

They opened the scoring when Kane lifted the ball beyond Georgi Bushchan after Raheem Sterling’s sumptuous pass before Maguire’s aggressive header from Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw’s free-kick doubled the lead.

England captain Kane made it three goals in two games with a close-range header after another assist by Shaw. On an unforgettable night for the Three Lions, Henderson added the fourth – England’s third headed goal of the game – following a Mason Mount corner.

It was England’s biggest win at a European Championship finals, overtaking their 4-1 victory over the Netherlands in the group stage at Euro 96. Having guided his country to the last four at the 2018 World Cup, Southgate has now taken them to back-to-back major tournament semi-finals.

The final takes place at Wembley on 11 July. The other semi-final is between Spain and Italy at Wembley on Tuesday (20:00 BST). And Denmark’s impressive and emotional Euro 2020 campaign continued as they marched on to the semi-finals courtesy of a victory over the Czech Republic in Baku.

