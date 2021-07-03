Sports

Euro 2020: England thrash Ukraine to set up first s’final for 25 years

…as Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four

England are one win away from a first major tournament final since 1966 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Goals at the start of each half by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire helped set up a last-four meeting with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday (20:00 BST kick-off).
Kane’s second, followed by a header from substitute Jordan Henderson, rounded off an emphatic win.
Jordan Pickford made a smart save from Roman Yaremchuk on his way to a fifth successive clean sheet at the tournament, but England produced their most electrifying performance of Euro 2020 as they reached a first European Championship semi-final for 25 years.
They opened the scoring when Kane lifted the ball beyond Georgi Bushchan after Raheem Sterling’s sumptuous pass before Maguire’s aggressive header from Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw’s free-kick doubled the lead.
England captain Kane made it three goals in two games with a close-range header after another assist by Shaw.
On an unforgettable night for the Three Lions, Henderson added the fourth – England’s third headed goal of the game – following a Mason Mount corner.
It was England’s biggest win at a European Championship finals, overtaking their 4-1 victory over the Netherlands in the group stage at Euro 96.
Covid travel restrictions meant fans in the UK were told not to travel to the game in Italy’s capital but all four goals was celebrated loudly by Europe-based England fans inside Stadio Olimpico.
Having guided his country to the last four at the 2018 World Cup, Southgate has now taken them to back-to-back major tournament semi-finals.
The final takes place at Wembley on 11 July. The other semi-final is between Spain and Italy at Wembley on Tuesday (20:00 BST).
And Denmark’s impressive and emotional Euro 2020 campaign continued as they marched on to the semi-finals courtesy of a victory over the Czech Republic in Baku.
The Danes have gone from strength to strength in the tournament since the trauma of their opening game, in which midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, reports the BBC.
Having hammered Wales in the last 16, they impressively dealt with a dangerous and physical Czech side in a competitive last-eight tie played in a red-hot temperature in Azerbaijan.
They led from the fifth minute, when Thomas Delaney evaded his marker to head in from a corner.
A continual threat on the break, they made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Kasper Dolberg volleying in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle to add to the two goals he scored against Wales.
Their momentum was checked early in the second half as Patrick Schick coolly volleyed in his fifth goal of the tournament, taking him level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.
But Denmark were able to recompose themselves and dig in to ensure the victory and a semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.
Their opponent will be either England or Ukraine, who play each other in Rome on Saturday evening.
RESULT
Czech Republic 1 – 2 Denmark
Ukraine 0 – 4 England

