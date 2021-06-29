Sports

Euro 2020: England vs Germany …Chance to make history, says Southgate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

England’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany on Tuesday is an opportunity for his team to “make some history”, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate hopes to guide England into the quarter-finals after reaching the last four of the World Cup in 2018.

He is keen for his players to write a new chapter into the England-Germany rivalry, with several of them too young to remember some previous key meetings.

“The game is probably worthy of more than the second round stage,” he said.
“But then so is Belgium against Portugal and one or two others.

“It’s a great opportunity for this team to make some history and give people memories of England-Germany fixtures for the future, that are a little different to some of the ones they’ve been flooded with over the last few days which mean absolutely nothing to them because they weren’t born.”

England are aiming to secure a first major tournament knockout-stage victory over Germany since 1966 when they take on Joachim Low’s side in front of an expected 40,000-strong Wembley crowd.

Germany have won all four knockout matches between the teams since losing the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Late Dani Olmo goal rescues Spain in Georgia as Denmark hit eight

Posted on Author Reporter

• Ferran Torres levelled for Spain in front of 15,000 fans in Tbilisi • Germany and Italy maintained their perfect starts with wins France and Spain enjoyed narrow wins in World Cup qualifying while Denmark hit eight past Moldova. The world champions France, who had made a stuttering start to qualifying with Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to […]
Sports

Group blasts minister’s new sports policy proposal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The reviewed Nigeria Sports Industry Policy commissioned by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has come under attacks as the Nigeria Association for Physical and Health Education Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) has described as ‘ not well structured’. Although the body commended the minister for the initiative, noted that the NSIP was […]
Sports

Delta FA crisis: Fuludu optimistic of good FIFA’s verdict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…writes NFF over palliatives   The Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Edema Fuludu, has said that he was waiting of a further action by the Federation of International Football over the current imbroglio that has enveloped football in the state. Fuludu said at the weekend that the recent letter of FIFA to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica