Euro 2020: England vs Germany …Chance to make history, says Southgate

England’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany on Tuesday is an opportunity for his team to “make some history”, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate hopes to guide England into the quarter-finals after reaching the last four of the World Cup in 2018.

He is keen for his players to write a new chapter into the England-Germany rivalry, with several of them too young to remember some previous key meetings.

“The game is probably worthy of more than the second round stage,” he said.

“But then so is Belgium against Portugal and one or two others.

“It’s a great opportunity for this team to make some history and give people memories of England-Germany fixtures for the future, that are a little different to some of the ones they’ve been flooded with over the last few days which mean absolutely nothing to them because they weren’t born.”

England are aiming to secure a first major tournament knockout-stage victory over Germany since 1966 when they take on Joachim Low’s side in front of an expected 40,000-strong Wembley crowd.

Germany have won all four knockout matches between the teams since losing the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

