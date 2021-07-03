Sports

Euro 2020: England yet to conquer ‘Everest’, says Southgate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England manager Gareth Southgate has urged his players to play without fear when they take on Ukraine in the European Championship quarter-final on Saturday.
Southgate emphasised the need for his players to refocus after eliminating Germany with a 2-0 win at Wembley in the last-16, while warning his side to not to look too far ahead and underestimate their underdog opponents, reports Reuters.
“We’ve achieved one challenge but that’s not the Everest we set ourselves,” Southgate said. “We want to push on.”
“It’s another chance for the team to make history. We’ve moved on from Germany pretty quickly and it’s not easy because you get all these lovely messages. But the mindset has got to be about Saturday. Not beyond Saturday.”
“We’re not complacent. We’ve got to stay composed, but not fearful. We’ve got to be on the front foot. We’ve got to take the next step forward.”
England face Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, having played their first four games on home turf. The winner will take on either the Czech Republic or Denmark, who play earlier on Saturday, in the semi-final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Onazi, Sani Emmanuel mourn TB Joshua

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and ex-Golden Eaglets star, Emmanuel Sani, have joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the demise of Prophet T.B Joshua.   The popular prophet, who was also a philanthropist, contributed to football development and impacted on the careers of both players.   When contacted to confirm the death of the founder […]
Sports

Oliseh hails De Bruyne’s performance in Man City defeat of Palace

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles star, Sunday Oliseh, has heaped praises on Belgium and Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne, for his eye-catching performance in his club’s 4-0 mauling of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend. The former national team coach who started his European career in Belgium with RFC Liège said De […]
Sports

Ndidi injured again

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is injured again as he could not finish the first half of the Foxes score draw at Everton on Wednesday night. Ndidi featured for just 42 minutes of Leicester’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Everton, as injury forced the midfielder to be withdrawn. Everton had the upper hand […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica