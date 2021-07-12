News

Euro 2020 fallout: Met Police Federation condemns England supporters after attacks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Metropolitan Police Federation has condemned England supporters who attacked officers after last night’s Euro 2020 final defeat as “thugs not fans”.

The body, which represents thousands of London’s police officers, tweeted: “These people should be ashamed of themselves.

“They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well.”

The Met Police said 19 of officers were injured when they “confronted volatile crowds” in the capital after the game and 49 people had been arrested for a “variety of offences”.

Earlier on Sunday, fans were pictured in London’s Leicester Square throwing bottles and road cones, leaving the area littered with rubbish.

Police said some people in the capital had been “jumping off street lamps or hoardings”, something officers warned “could easily end in injury”.

Clean-up operations were well underway in the capital by 7.30am following the huge mess left by football fans, with only a handful of diehard England supporters remaining around Leicester Square.

Before kick-off, up to 100 ticketless fans broke through security barriers at Wembley to get into the stadium while there were reports of match stewards being abused.

Footage showed people jumping over walls and running towards the stadium to gain access, with police on a manhunt to track down those who got in without tickets.

Some people with booked seats couldn’t sit in them as ticketless fans were in their place, as others stood in gangways to get a glimpse of the game.

Sonny Stockford and his son Samuel, speaking to Sky News, said they had tickets but their view was obstructed by ticketless fans who were lined up in multiple rows.

“You’ve got a mass of people that have rushed in and they have got no seats, and they are stood in front of you, lined up,” Stockford said.

“The security would do nothing about it. I went to security and spoke to seven different people, I asked people with radios to contact people.

“They all came back and said the same thing: ‘We don’t have enough staff, we can’t do anything about it.’

“I said to them this was one of the biggest security risks you could ever wish to see, and what are you going to do? You can’t leave hundreds of people in aisles and in seats that cannot get in or out, this is not acceptable.”

There were also scuffles and clashes with officers throughout central London where people gathered in large crowds to watch the match, including at Leicester Square, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus.

Junior minister Edward Argar told Sky News that these fans do not represent the majority of supporters.

He said: “I think the police did a fantastic job and sadly we saw a number of police officers, as I understand it, injured last night and I think there have been 45 arrests made so far, and action will be taken against those who have perpetrated these offences, who broke the rules or broke the law.

“The police did, I think, a fantastic job – they know what they are doing, they know how to operationally police events.

“It is sad when a very small number of people, a tiny minority, bring the sport into disrepute by trying to do something like this.”

He added: “Again, I would say they are not reflective of the fans of our national game and our national team.

“The police will take, I know, all action necessary against those who have been arrested where they can prove an offence has been committed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…describe late monarch as peace loving The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. […]
News

Coronavirus: France finds first case of new variant

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Germany’s confirmed cases rise by 14,455 France has confirmed the first case in the country of the more contagious coronavirus variant recently identified in the UK. The French health ministry said the person was a French citizen in the central town of Tours who had arrived from London on December 19, reports the BBC. […]
News

Jigawa ranks worst in maternal mortality rate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Even as Nigeria is ranked one of the nations having the worst mortality rates in the world, accounting for 20 per cent of the total global percentage, Jigawa State has been adjudged the worst state in the country with high mortality rate. According to a new survey by Women Integrated Services for Health (WISH), Jigawa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica