Sports

Euro 2020: France beat Germany in group opener

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World champions France started their Euro 2020 campaign with a win over Germany thanks to a Mats Hummels’ own goal in a high-quality heavyweight Group F match.

Hummels – recalled for this tournament after being told by coach Joachim Low in 2019 that his international career was over – diverted Lucas Hernandez’s cross into his own net in the first half of a fascinating contest in Munich, reports the BBC.

Tournament favourites France were marginally the better of the two sides, but appeared to be in third gear for much of it.

Paul Pogba sent the ball over the bar from a corner with his shoulder, Kylian Mbappe had an angled shot saved, he and Karim Benzema had goals ruled out for offside and Adrian Rabiot hit the outside of the post.

Germany came into the finals with big questions over their best XI as well as their chances of success after an uncharacteristically turbulent few years, but proved typically competitive finals opponents.

Thomas Muller – another player recalled after being jettisoned by Low – headed wide, with Ilkay Gundogan slicing an effort past the post from a good position in the box and Serge Gnabry seeing a shot deflected on to the roof of the net.

It was not just the actual football that was of interest either.

There was a hint that Germany defender Antonio Rudiger may have bitten the shoulder of Pogba in the first half, although replays proved inconclusive.

This came after a Greenpeace protestor had parachuted into the stadium, shedding equipment as he crashed to the pitch before being hurried away by security.

France’s win means they and Portugal, who beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest earlier on Tuesday, take the early initiative in a highly competitive Group F.

RESULT

France 1 – 0 Germany

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Salah returns another positive COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has returned another positive test for coronavirus, the Egyptian FA has confirmed. Salah had first tested positive while on African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt on November 13. The forward is now set to miss Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday, reports Sky Sports. More to follow… […]
Sports

Lagos SWAN elects new Excos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter has elected new executive committee members. The Chapter re-elected Debo Oshundun of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as the new chairman while Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu of Sports Ville returned elected as the Vice Chairman. Mr. Bunmi Ogunyale of The Sun newspaper also returned elected as the Chapter’s […]
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica