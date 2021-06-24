Sports

Euro 2020: France top group as Portugal go through with draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Ronaldo equals Daei’s international goals record
*Germany book England last-16 date after Hungary draw
*Spain, Sweden also progress

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men’s all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot, to equal Ali Daei’s record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.
They came either side of half-time but were not enough to give Portugal victory as striker Karim Benzema broke a six-year goal drought with France to score twice and ensure Les Bleus topped the group, reports the BBC.
On a frantic evening, the four teams in Group F changed positions frequently, with Portugal looking set to face England in the next round before Germany’s dramatic late equaliser bumped them from fourth to second and eliminated Hungary.
Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead after Hugo Lloris followed through on Danilo as he attempted to punch away a cross, before Benzema equalised on the brink of half-time after Nelson Semedo was adjudged to have blocked off Kylian Mbappe’s run in the box.
Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.
The draw in Munich meant Portugal finished in third place based on a head-to-head record, while France topped the group, a point ahead of Germany.
Mbappe was a nuisance without scoring again, Pogba produced moments of quality and in Benzema, France have a world-class striker.
They take on Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday and will remain one of the hot favourites for the competition.
And Germany will face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 after twice coming from behind to knock battling Hungary out of the tournament.
An outstanding header by Adam Szalai, who plays his club football in Germany for Mainz, had given Hungary a shock lead in Munich.
Andras Schafer thought he had won it for the Hungarians with a header – 90 seconds after Kai Havertz had equalised – before substitute Leon Goretzka made it 2-2 six minutes from the end.
It means Germany finish second in Group F and will now meet Gareth Southgate’s England at Wembley in a hugely anticipated last-16 match next Tuesday (17:00 BST).
Meanwhile, Spain earned their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrashed Slovakia to progress as Group E runners-up and set up a last-16 tie with Croatia.
Luis Enrique’s side head into the knockout stages on the back of their best attacking display of the tournament, proving far too good for a seriously below-par Slovakia.
Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres all scored after a bizarre own goal from Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka broke the deadlock at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.
The Slovakia goalkeeper, who earlier saved a penalty from Alvaro Morata, punched the ball into his own net after Sarabia’s effort hit the crossbar and looped into the air.
Juraj Kucka inadvertently completed the rout for Spain, bundling the ball over his own line from close range.
Spain’s meeting with Croatia will take place in Copenhagen on Monday at 17:00 BST, while Slovakia are out.
And Sweden substitute Viktor Claesson scored a 93rd-minute winner as a valiant Poland fightback proved in vain and they were eliminated from Euro 2020.
In a captivating game in St Petersburg, Sweden led 2-0 at the hour mark thanks to two goals from Emil Forsberg.
But a Robert Lewandowski double put Poland within a goal of the win they needed to advance – only for Claesson to end their hopes.
Sweden will now prepare for a last-16 tie against Ukraine at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 29 June.
RESULTS
GROUP E
Slovakia 0  – 5 Spain
Sweden 3 – 2 Poland
GROUP F
Germany 2 – 2 Hungary
Portugal 2 – 2 France

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

World Athletics rejects Gusau’s congress, upholds 2017 constitution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

World Athletics has rejected the affirmation of the 2019 constitution by a purported virtual congress of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 and re-affirmed that the 2017 constitution adopted at the AFN Congress of November 16, 2017 remains the working document for the federation and will be used to conduct […]
Sports

National Principals Cup finals get new dates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…states’ finalists emerge The finals of the National Principals Cup earlier scheduled for April 1st- 5th will now take place from March 27th- 31st. According to the Chairman of the Main Organizing committee Dr . Ademola Are, this change became necessary as we do not want distractions for the students writing their exams. The exams […]
Sports

CAF releases new guidelines for competitions’ restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

C onfederation of African Football (CAF) has released strict rules for various associations, players, and managers to follow before the resumption of action.     Football leagues across the continent, just like the rest of the world, were suspended following the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica