Euro 2020: France top group as Portugal go through with draw

*Ronaldo equals Daei’s international goals record

*Germany book England last-16 date after Hungary draw

*Spain, Sweden also progress

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men’s all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot, to equal Ali Daei’s record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.

They came either side of half-time but were not enough to give Portugal victory as striker Karim Benzema broke a six-year goal drought with France to score twice and ensure Les Bleus topped the group, reports the BBC.

On a frantic evening, the four teams in Group F changed positions frequently, with Portugal looking set to face England in the next round before Germany’s dramatic late equaliser bumped them from fourth to second and eliminated Hungary.

Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead after Hugo Lloris followed through on Danilo as he attempted to punch away a cross, before Benzema equalised on the brink of half-time after Nelson Semedo was adjudged to have blocked off Kylian Mbappe’s run in the box.

Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.

The draw in Munich meant Portugal finished in third place based on a head-to-head record, while France topped the group, a point ahead of Germany.

Mbappe was a nuisance without scoring again, Pogba produced moments of quality and in Benzema, France have a world-class striker.

They take on Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday and will remain one of the hot favourites for the competition.

And Germany will face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 after twice coming from behind to knock battling Hungary out of the tournament.

An outstanding header by Adam Szalai, who plays his club football in Germany for Mainz, had given Hungary a shock lead in Munich.

Andras Schafer thought he had won it for the Hungarians with a header – 90 seconds after Kai Havertz had equalised – before substitute Leon Goretzka made it 2-2 six minutes from the end.

It means Germany finish second in Group F and will now meet Gareth Southgate’s England at Wembley in a hugely anticipated last-16 match next Tuesday (17:00 BST).

Meanwhile, Spain earned their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrashed Slovakia to progress as Group E runners-up and set up a last-16 tie with Croatia.

Luis Enrique’s side head into the knockout stages on the back of their best attacking display of the tournament, proving far too good for a seriously below-par Slovakia.

Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres all scored after a bizarre own goal from Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka broke the deadlock at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

The Slovakia goalkeeper, who earlier saved a penalty from Alvaro Morata, punched the ball into his own net after Sarabia’s effort hit the crossbar and looped into the air.

Juraj Kucka inadvertently completed the rout for Spain, bundling the ball over his own line from close range.

Spain’s meeting with Croatia will take place in Copenhagen on Monday at 17:00 BST, while Slovakia are out.

And Sweden substitute Viktor Claesson scored a 93rd-minute winner as a valiant Poland fightback proved in vain and they were eliminated from Euro 2020.

In a captivating game in St Petersburg, Sweden led 2-0 at the hour mark thanks to two goals from Emil Forsberg.

But a Robert Lewandowski double put Poland within a goal of the win they needed to advance – only for Claesson to end their hopes.

Sweden will now prepare for a last-16 tie against Ukraine at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 29 June.

RESULTS

GROUP E

Slovakia 0 – 5 Spain

Sweden 3 – 2 Poland

GROUP F

Germany 2 – 2 Hungary

Portugal 2 – 2 France

