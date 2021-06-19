Sports

Euro 2020: Impressive Scotland frustrate England in Wembley draw

*Sweden beat Slovakia, all square between Croatia, Czech Republic

England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley to leave both countries with their hopes of reaching Euro 2020’s knockout stage very much alive.
The first meeting between the men’s teams in a major tournament since Euro 96 was played out in a typically raucous atmosphere despite only 22,500 fans in attendance – and both sides had big opportunities to win, reports the BBC.
Most of the honours must go to Scotland, however, who bounced back from their opening defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park with real resilience and character to fully deserve this important point.
It was The Tartan Army who were elated at the final whistle while England’s players heard the sound of loud jeering from their supporters.
England, who were sluggish and disappointing, should have taken the lead early on when John Stones headed Mason Mount’s corner against the woodwork.
As Scotland settled and improved, England were grateful to Jordan Pickford’s superb save from Stephen O’Donnell and a goal-line clearance from Reece James to divert Lyndon Dykes’ goal-bound shot after the break.
And in the second Group D game, The Czech Republic took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with an entertaining draw against Croatia at Hampden Park.
The Czechs opened the scoring through a controversial first-half Patrik Schick penalty, after referee Carlos del Cerro Grande checked the pitchside monitor and awarded the spot-kick for a Dejan Lovren foul on striker Schick.
Lovren, who missed Croatia’s opening-game defeat by England with a knee ligament injury, caught Schick’s nose with his elbow when the pair jumped to contest a corner.
Bayer Leverkusen forward Schick sent goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic the wrong way, finding the bottom left corner to become the first player to score three times in their first two European Championship appearances since Mario Mandzukic in 2012.
Croatia looked for an immediate response, but Ante Rebic blasted an effort high and wide from 10 yards out.
But Zlatko Dalic’s side sprung into life in the second half, with Ivan Perisic equalising two minutes after the restart with a fine individual effort.
Meanwhile, Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty ensured Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with victory against Slovakia in St Petersburg.
RB Leipzig’s Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
The spot-kick ended a run of 365 minutes without a goal for Sweden at the European Championship, since their opening group game at Euro 2016.
While Slovakia could have secured their progress to the knockout stages with a win, Sweden now lead Group E with four points – one more than Slovakia who face Spain in their final match.
RESULTS
Group D
Croatia 1 -1 Czech Rep
England 0 – 0 Scotland
Group E
Sweden 1 – 0 Slovakia

