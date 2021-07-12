Sports

Euro 2020: Italy fans ecstatic after England defeated in final

There were scenes of jubilation across Italy after their football team defeated England 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final in London.

At a fan zone in Rome, thousands of fans started jumping in pure elation, shouting and hugging each other.

The victory at Wembley stadium brought Italy its first European title since 1968, reports the BBC.

England remain without a major trophy since 1966, when they beat West Germany in the World Cup final 4-2.

Ecstatic Italy fans started street parties across the country immediately after the penalty shootout.

“I am so happy! We are Euro champions, I am going to celebrate all night, I am going to celebrate all night!” Beatrice Mattioli in Rome told Reuters news agency.

“It’s incredible, it’s incredible, you can’t feel better than this, it is amazing, we won the final!” said Stefano Gucci, another supporter in the Italian capital.

