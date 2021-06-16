Sports

Euro 2020: Italy reach knockout stage with victory over Switzerland

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Wins for Wales, Russia

In-form Italy became the first team to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship with another impressive Group A showing in victory over Switzerland.

Roberto Mancini’s side thumped Turkey on the opening day of the tournament and made it back-to-back 3-0 wins courtesy of another sprightly performance in Rome, reports the BBC.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored twice, first by finishing off a move he started by tapping in from Domenico Berardi’s darting run and cutback.

Italy’s passing and pressing was far superior to their opponents and Locatelli’s fizzing strike from the edge of the area underlined their control of the contest.

Striker Ciro Immobile’s long-range drive, which squirmed under goalkeeper Yann Sommer, completed a comprehensive victory late on.

Switzerland barely threatened an Italian backline that has now gone 10 games without conceding in all competitions, a run approaching 1,000 minutes.

Meanwhile, Wales took a significant stride towards qualifying for the second round of Euro 2020 as they overcame Turkey after a gripping encounter in Baku.

With a crowd of more than 30,000 in Azerbaijan’s capital city effectively making this a home game for Turkey, Wales responded to the hostile atmosphere with a vibrant, attacking display in which they cut their opponents open at will.

After a host of missed chances in a breathless first half, Gareth Bale played a brilliant lofted pass through the heart of the Turkish defence for Aaron Ramsey, who brought the ball down and finished elegantly.

Although Turkey came back strongly, Wales squandered a glorious opportunity to consolidate their lead when captain Bale ballooned a penalty over the bar.

And Russia secured their first win of Euro 2020 with a hard-fought victory over Finland in St Petersburg.

Aleksey Miranchuk put the hosts ahead in first-half injury time with a fine, curling finish, despite being surrounded by defenders.

Finland would have qualified for the last 16 with a win and thought they had opened the scoring, but Joel Pohjanpalo’s header was ruled out for offside.

The result leaves both sides on three points before their final Group B matches on Monday.

Finland, competing in their first major finals, won 1-0 against Denmark on Saturday in a match overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch.

Before Wednesday’s game, all the Finnish squad wore T-shirts saying ‘Get well Christian’.

Eriksen is currently recovering in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

RESULTS

Group A

Turkey 0 – 2 Wales

Italy 3 – 0 Switzerland

Group B

Finland 0 – 1 Russia

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

David Alaba agrees to join Real Madrid on four-year contract this summer

Posted on Author Reporter

*Defender turns down approaches from Liverpool, PSG *Mario Mandzukic set to return to Europe with Milan David Alaba has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, bringing to an end an 13-year spell at Bayern Munich. The defender will sign a four-year deal with the Spanish champions in the […]
Sports

Dare to inaugurate Real Madrid Academy Tuesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

History will be made on Tuesday in the Garden City of Port Harcourt as Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare will commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.   Rivers State Governor Nyisom Wike had invited the Minister to unveil the institution which was earlier billed for commissioning last year, but […]
Sports

EPL: Man City fight back to win thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City twice came from behind to win a Premier League classic against Newcastle in their first game since being confirmed as Premier League champions. Ferran Torres registered a hat-trick for City and his superb backheeled finish was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth, reports the BBC. Pep Guardiola, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica