Euro 2020 kicks off with top-class action on StarTimes

EFA Euro 2020 is finally kicking off on Friday with an exciting clash between Italy and Turkey. Then, Group Stage will bring more top-class action with matches such as Belgium vs. Russia and England vs. Croatia on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

All Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live and in HD on Star- Times basic (antenna users) for N1700 or StarTimes Smart (dish users) for N2200 monthly. Even though they have played each other twice since 2018, England fans still have a score to settle with Croatia. In their 2018 World Cup semi-final, Luka Modric inspired his team-mates to an unexpected and surprising 2-1 extratime victory in Moscow – a victory that denied England their first place in the World Cup final since 1966. If the match between England and Croatia is a stand-out fixture at the Euro 2020, it is certainly not the only highlight of the first round of matches.

Belgium begin their Group B campaign on Saturday in St Petersburg against Russia. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the friendly against Croatia to take his international tally to an astonishing 60 goals from 93 matches. The 24 competing teams have been divided into six groups, with the Group F being labelled the “Group of Death” for containing three former Euro champions — Germany, France, Portugal — and two-time FIFA World Cup runnerup Hungary

