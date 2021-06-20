Euro 2020: Lewandowski denies Spain first win to keep Poland in

*Germany come from behind to win thriller against Portugal

*Griezmann saves France as Hungary earn famous point in Budapest

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal of Euro 2020 as Poland held Spain to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

Poland knew that a defeat would mean they could not progress from Group E and they fell behind towards the end of the first half when Alvaro Morata’s close-range finish was given by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

But Lewandowski, who had struggled to make an impact in Poland’s opening-game defeat to Slovakia, equalised early in the second half when he thumped home a header.

Spain had the chance to retake the lead soon after with a penalty, awarded by referee Daniele Orsato after he had checked a challenge on Gerard Moreno on the pitchside monitor, but Moreno compounded to slam his effort against the post before Morata sent the follow-up wide.

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres headed wide as Spain pushed in the closing stages, while Morata was denied from point-blank range by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny late on.

But too often their play was predictable and lacking in urgency and the draw means the three-time European champions are still without a win at Euro 2020 after they were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in their opener.

Spain are third in Group E with two points, with Slovakia second on three and Sweden top with four.

Luis Enrique’s side play Slovakia in their final group game on Wednesday (17:00 BST) while Poland take on Sweden at the same time.

Earlier, Germany got off the mark in style at Euro 2020 as they tore Portugal apart with an impressive attacking performance in Munich to throw Group F wide open.

Germany’s win means both these sides now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France, heading into a pivotal final round of fixtures on Wednesday.

Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens was the architect with a goal and an assist, earning an ovation from the Allianz Arena crowd as he was replaced just after the hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put the visitors ahead, continuing his record-breaking campaign with his third goal of the tournament and 12th European Championship strike of all time.

But two own goals in the space of five first-half minutes flipped an entertaining encounter in Germany’s favour, as first Ruben Dias and then Raphael Guerreiro turned into their own net.

The influential Gosens laid on a third immediately after the break with an inviting ball that allowed Kai Havertz to tap in from close range, before heading in Germany’s fourth himself.

Diogo Jota poked in from Ronaldo’s cutback but the defending champions were unable to mount a comeback.

Germany host Hungary, who earlier on Saturday held France to a draw, while Portugal face the world champions in the final game with all four nations still able to progress.

And in the first game of the day, Antoine Griezmann rescued a point for France and denied Hungary one of the big European Championship shocks in front of a raucous 60,000 crowd in Budapest.

Attila Fiola fired Hungary into the lead just before the break as he held off the French defence to slot home after a one-two with Roland Sallai.

The goal was met by one of the loudest celebrations football has heard since March 2020 – or even before then – as the Puskas Arena went wild, reports the BBC.

Fiola banged a pitchside reporter’s table and knocked items off before he and his team-mates embraced some of the fans in the front row.

World champions France, tipped by many as the tournament favourites, had dominated the first half, with Kylian Mbappe in lively form again, before that goal.

Les Bleus were not impressive, although they did come back in the second half.

First, substitute Ousmane Dembele hit the post – and then his Barcelona team-mate Griezmann equalised.

Mbappe ran onto Hugo Lloris’ huge kick down the field before laying it off – with the aid of a slight deflection – for Griezmann to slot home from eight yards.

The atmosphere was electric, but neither side could find a winner.

There was almost late drama when Presnel Kimpembe appeared to be fouled in the box by Sallai – but France were not given a penalty – and Raphael Varane headed wide with the last touch.

France, on four points, have probably done enough to reach the last 16 from Group F – although it is not guaranteed yet – and Hungary have kept their qualification hopes alive.

RESULTS

GROUP F

Hungary 1 – 1 France

Portugal 2 – 4 Germany

GROUP E

Spain 1 – 1 Poland

Like this: Like Loading...