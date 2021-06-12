Euro 2020: Lukaku in goal tribute to Eriksen as Belgium beat Russia

Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia to help world number one side Belgium start Euro 2020 with a win.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch earlier on Saturday in the Group B game with Finland and received emergency treatment on the field, reports the BBC.

There was some doubt as to whether Belgium’s game with Russia – Denmark’s group rivals – in St Petersburg would go ahead as scheduled because of events in Copenhagen before it was given the all-clear after the Danish Football Association revealed Eriksen was “awake” in hospital.

Lukaku opened the scoring after pouncing on a mistake by Andrey Semenov and celebrated his goal by shouting “Chris, Chris, I love you” in front of a television camera.

Roberto Martinez’s side added to their lead before half-time after substitute Thomas Meunier – an early replacement for injured Leicester defender Timothy Castagne – slotted home when Anton Shunin failed to hold a cross.

In-form Lukaku added a late third with a composed finish to seal a comfortable win.

The victory put Belgium, one of the fancied teams at Euro 2020, top of the group, level on points with Finland, who beat Denmark in a game which was suspended following Eriksen’s collapse before being re-started.

RESULT

Belgium 3 – 0 Russia

Like this: Like Loading...