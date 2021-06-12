Sports

Euro 2020: Lukaku in goal tribute to Eriksen as Belgium beat Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia to help world number one side Belgium start Euro 2020 with a win.
Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch earlier on Saturday in the Group B game with Finland and received emergency treatment on the field, reports the BBC.
There was some doubt as to whether Belgium’s game with Russia – Denmark’s group rivals – in St Petersburg would go ahead as scheduled because of events in Copenhagen before it was given the all-clear after the Danish Football Association revealed Eriksen was “awake” in hospital.
Lukaku opened the scoring after pouncing on a mistake by Andrey Semenov and celebrated his goal by shouting “Chris, Chris, I love you” in front of a television camera.
Roberto Martinez’s side added to their lead before half-time after substitute Thomas Meunier – an early replacement for injured Leicester defender Timothy Castagne – slotted home when Anton Shunin failed to hold a cross.
In-form Lukaku added a late third with a composed finish to seal a comfortable win.
The victory put Belgium, one of the fancied teams at Euro 2020, top of the group, level on points with Finland, who beat Denmark in a game which was suspended following Eriksen’s collapse before being re-started.
RESULT
Belgium 3 – 0 Russia

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

African Champions League: We still have work to do – Ahly’s Manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…beat Wydad 3-1 in Cairo to reach final   Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane has urged his team not to get ahead of themselves as they move to within touching distance of a record-extending ninth CAF Champions League title.   Ahly secured a 3-1 (5-1 on aggregate) win over Wydad Casablanca on Friday evening to […]
Sports

IOC completes advanced sports management course

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee Public Relations Officer and others have completed the International Olympic Committee Advanced Sports Management course and graduated as the 5th set for the 2020/2021 session in Lagos, recently.   The programme which is to build and promote sport and olympism throughout the world is aimed at updating the knowledge of sports […]
Sports

Troost-Ekong closes in on EPL dream

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles assistant captain and Watford strongman, William Troost-Ekong, is on the verge of realising his long term ambition of playing in the English Premier League. Troost-Ekong helped Watford move to within a win of securing Premier League promotion as the Hornets sealed an excellent 1-0 victory away to Championship leaders Norwich on Tuesday evening. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica