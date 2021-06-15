Sports

Euro 2020: Portugal beat Hungary as Ronaldo breaks goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in men’s European Championship history as Portugal beat Hungary in front of more than 60,000 fans in Budapest.

Ronaldo converted an 87th-minute penalty for his 10th goal in the competition, overtaking France’s Michel Platini on nine goals, reports the BBC.

His 11th came only a few minutes later when he took the ball around goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for Portugal’s third.

Hungary had looked on course for an unlikely draw until they conceded three goals late on.

The deadlock was broken in the 84th minute when Raphael Guerreiro’s shot with the outside of the foot took a massive deflection off defender Willi Orban to break Hungary’s brave resistance.

The other Group F teams are World Cup holders France and former champions Germany and they meet in Munich in Tuesday’s late game (20:00 BST).

RESULT

Portugal 3 – 0 Hungary

