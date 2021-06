Leeds United gained a deserved victory over Crystal Palace to move into the top half of the Premier League table. The hosts only needed three minutes before they went ahead as Jack Harrison’s strike from the edge of the penalty area took a big deflection off Gary Cahill and looped past Vicente Guaita, reports […]

Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina’s River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last […]

Barcelona players have voted for Lionel Messi to remain captain for the new season. Messi, who asked to leave only a few weeks ago, will wear the armband next season. Something he has done ever since Andres Iniesta left the club. In fact, the group of captains – and it’s order – is exactly […]

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel. Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal’s opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time, reports the BBC. Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory. Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica