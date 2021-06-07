EURO 2020: StarTimes slashes decoder

UEFA Euro 2020 is starting in about six days. To ensure that every home can enjoy the thrilling tournament, StarTimes is offering a wide range of affordable watching options.

Starting June 5, New subscribers can enjoy a special Euro 2020 offer as StarTimes dish and decoder kit will be slashed to N8900 as against N11,200.

The dish decoder comes with a month subscription for subscribers to see all the EURO 2020 matches live in HD as well as enjoy over 120 TV and audio channels. For existing subscribers, StarTimes brings all the matches on basic bouquet (antennausers) forN1700monthlyorSmart Bouquet (dish users) for N2200 monthly.

For more flexibility, StarTimes subscribers can choose to recharge monthly, weekly or daily.

Daily subscription is N160 daily on basic bouquet and N200 daily on smart bouquet. From June 11 to July 11, the top 24 European teams will play 51 matches, up to three matches a day during the group phase.

Like this: Like Loading...