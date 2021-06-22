Euro 2020: Survival battle in group of death

Uncertainty rents the air on who qualifies for the knock-out stage in Group F since Ronaldo and Mbappé’s teams failed to win their second group match.

The Euro 2020 group stage ends on Wednesday with crucial matches in the Group of Death. Group F contains three teams considered among the favourites to win the competition in France, Portugal and Germany, who are joined by Hungary. Only two are guaranteed safe passage to the last 16, although it is likely that all three will progress.

European champions Portugal face world champions France to get qualified for the knock-out stage while Germany faces Hungary. Both matches will be played at 8pm.

In the second group stage matches, the unexpected happened.

France needed an Antoine Griezmann goal midway through the second half to draw 1-1 with Hungary, while Portugal gave away a Cristiano Ronaldo lead in Munich against a rampant Germany that ended up winning 4-2. It was the first time that a titleholder conceded four goals.

The results leave France topping Group F with four points, Germany and Portugal both have three points, but Germany are second on the head-to-head basis. Hungary have one point

