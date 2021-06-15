Euro 2020: Sweden frustrate Spain, Slovakia stun Poland

*Czech Republic checkmate Scotland

Spain endured a frustrating opening game in Euro 2020 as they failed to make their near total dominance pay against a rigid and stubborn Sweden in Seville.

Luis Enrique’s side had the vast majority of possession and territory in the match, which at times resembled a session of attack versus defence, but were unable to take advantage of the good opportunities their build-up play yielded, reports the BBC.

The best fell to Alvaro Morata, who was allowed in on goal by a fluffed attempted clearance from Marcus Danielson but side-footed his shot wide.

Dani Olmo also saw a close-range header tipped round the post by Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen, and Koke sliced an effort off target from inside the box.

Sweden’s best chance fell to La Liga’s young player of the year Alexander Isak, who muscled his way in for a shot that deflected off a Spanish defender, hit the post and looped straight to grateful keeper Unai Simon.

Isak also fashioned a great opportunity for partner Marcus Berg, who somehow managed to steer a shot from near point-blank range wide at the back post.

The result will do little to lift the downbeat mood of some of the Spanish public, who have seen the preparations of their national side overshadowed by the fallout of positive Covid-19 tests for two players and squad selection controversy.

In the second game of the day, Slovakia gained a shock victory over 10-man Poland in their European Championship Group E opener in St Petersburg.

Milan Skriniar’s fine low shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area secured the three points for Slovakia, a country ranked 36th in the world.

They had taken an early lead when the ball bounced off the post and rebounded in off Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after a fine run and shot from Robert Mak.

A lovely one-touch move, calmly finished by Karol Linetty, brought the Poles level early in the second half.

But the 62nd-minute dismissal of Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak for a second booking changed the momentum of the match and Skriniar and Slovakia took full advantage seven minutes later.

And Scotland’s first match at a men’s major finals in 23 years ended in anguish after Patrik Schick’s incredible halfway-line goal helped the Czech Republic inflict a deflating opening Euro 2020 defeat at Hampden.

Schick’s goal, which added to his headed first-half opener, punctured a carnival atmosphere with a sharp dose of reality for Steve Clarke’s side.

Around 9,000 fans witnessed the Scots strike the bar amid a glut of chances, but a first foray beyond the group stage already looks a tough ask.

Scotland now go to Wembley on Friday with a heightened need for a positive result against a buoyant England, before their group campaign comes to a close against Croatia in Glasgow four days later.

RESULTS

Scotland 0 – 2 Czech Republic

Poland 1 – 2 Slovakia

Spain 0 – 0 Sweden

