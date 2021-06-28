Euro 2020: Switzerland knock out France on penalties in remarkable tie

*Spain into quarters after electrifying extra-time win over Croatia

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial kick as Switzerland beat France on penalties in the Euro 2020 last 16 after a classic European Championship game.

The Swiss had been seconds away from elimination during 90 minutes but go through to face Spain after progressing from a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1938.

Haris Seferovic headed the Swiss ahead and they had a penalty saved that could have made it 2-0 before Karim Benzema scored twice and Paul Pogba put France 3-1 up with a screamer.

Seferovic headed in his second goal of the game for Switzerland and substitute Mario Gavranovic hammered in a last-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time.

Mbappe missed a couple of big chances for the world champions in extra time and Olivier Giroud had a header saved in the final minute.

Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe was the only player to fail to score in the shootout, after an excellent Yann Sommer save.

Switzerland play Spain, who also came through a thriller – 5-3 after extra time against Croatia – in the quarter-final in St Petersburg on Friday.

This is the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far, with world champions France having been tipped to win the tournament by 12 of 15 BBC pundits before it started.

Switzerland’s finest hour?

The last time Switzerland were in the quarter-finals of a major tournament was the 1954 World Cup that they hosted.

They had not progressed through a knockout game since the 1938 World Cup.

It could all have been so different as they faced elimination in the group stage after picking up one point from their opening two games.

Manager Vladimir Petkovic wrote an open letter in a Swiss newspaper apologising to fans and asking them to back the team against Turkey. They won that game and reached the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Petkovic’s side fully deserved their half-time lead against France thanks to Seferovic’s header from a cross by Zuber, his fourth assist of Euro 2020. That was the first time Switzeland have ever taken the lead in a competitive game against France.

They missed a glorious chance to go 2-0 up when Zuber was chopped down by Benjamin Pavard and a penalty was given by the VAR, but Ricardo Rodriguez’s weak kick was well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Four minutes and three seconds later they trailed through a Benzema double and it looked all over when Pogba scored.

But just as Croatia did against Spain earlier in the day, Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force extra time.

Seferovic headed in for his third goal of the tournament and Gavranovic latched on to Granit Xhaka’s perfect pass to score in the 90th minute.

They had few chances to score in extra time but they tucked away all five penalties in the shootout to progress to Friday’s quarter-final in Russia.

And Spain reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion by beating Croatia in extra time after an eight-goal thriller.

Croatia substitutes Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic forced extra time with two goals in the last five minutes but Spain regrouped to seal their passage from a knockout tie for the ages.

Striker Alvaro Morata, who has revealed his family had been threatened during the tournament, silenced his critics when he thumped in Spain’s fourth goal in extra time in Copenhagen, reports the BBC.

Mikel Oyarzabal then added a fifth three minutes later to finally see off Croatia, who bravely fought back from 3-1 down in normal time when they looked well beaten.

The drama in a highly entertaining last-16 tie match began when Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon failed to control Pedri’s 49-yard back pass to present Croatia with the lead.

That bizarre own goal sparked a response from Spain though, with Pablo Sarabia thumping in an equaliser, Cesar Azpilicueta heading in another and Ferran Torres making it 3-1.

Spain looked comfortable and poised to cruise through but Croatia burst into action through their substitutes late on to force added time.

The thrilling moments continued as Simon made up for his earlier error with a heroic stop from close range to deny Andrej Kramaric before Morata went up the other end to crucially put Spain ahead again.

RESULTS

Croatia 3 – 5 Spain

France 3-3 Switzerland (pens: 4-5)

