Euro 2020 tournament kicks off on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to major international football as UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off later this week. The European continental tournament will run from 11 June to 11 July 2021. The Euro tournaments begins with the group stage matches, which will all air on the SuperSport dedicated Euro 2020 channel, SuperSport EURO2020 (DStv channel 203 and GOtv channel 32). The group A fixtures sees the clash between Turkey and Italy on Friday 11 June at 8pm. Italy will be the team to watch in Group A and Turkey will be their main threat, with the Eurasian team’s brilliant veteran, Burak Yilmaz, who recently fired Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 triumph
Related Articles
Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP
*Games to begin July 23, 2021 The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says. John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on July 23 next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”. They were originally […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Super Eagles secure AFCON 2021 ticket
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, even before the kick-off of their match with Benin Republic later this evening in Porto Novo, Benin Republic. This is the consequence of Sierra Leone being unable to secure maximum points in their Group L match with Lesotho in Maseru some minutes ago. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rogers keeps Ndidi for busy December
…Eagles’ star may miss Fulham tie today Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is likely to miss his side’s clash with Fulham in Monday’s English Premier League fixture, but could be back for Thursday’s outing in the UEFA Europa League. This is based on information from the King Power […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)