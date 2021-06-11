Sports

Euro 2020 tournament kicks off on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to major international football as UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off later this week. The European continental tournament will run from 11 June to 11 July 2021. The Euro tournaments begins with the group stage matches, which will all air on the SuperSport dedicated Euro 2020 channel, SuperSport EURO2020 (DStv channel 203 and GOtv channel 32). The group A fixtures sees the clash between Turkey and Italy on Friday 11 June at 8pm. Italy will be the team to watch in Group A and Turkey will be their main threat, with the Eurasian team’s brilliant veteran, Burak Yilmaz, who recently fired Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 triumph

