Euro 2020: Ukraine beat Sweden with last-gasp extra-time winner to set up England q’final

Artem Dovbyk netted a last-gasp header in extra-time as Ukraine edged out ten-man Sweden at Hampden to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final with England.

Oleksandr Zinchenko smashed Ukraine in front with a powerful drive but a deflected shot from Emil Forsberg levelled matters before half-time.

Sweden lost Marcus Danielson to a red card in extra time after a VAR check.

And, with penalties looming, Dovbyk, one of 12 substitutes used, slid in to nod in a dramatic winner.

Ukraine had crept through from the group phase with a mere three points and a negative goal difference, while Sweden topped their section with seven points ahead of Spain.

However, the match in Glasgow was an even contest throughout, with both sides battered and bruised and out on their feet by the final whistle.

And England ended a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany to reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling put England in front in the 75th minute when he placed Luke Shaw’s cross into the bottom right corner, sparking delirious celebrations in London, reports the BBC.

Captain Harry Kane made sure of victory 10 minutes later when he headed in substitute Jack Grealish’s drilled cross.

Germany had earlier missed a huge chance to equalise when Thomas Muller dragged his shot wide of the left post after racing through one-on-one with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, prompting Sterling – who had been dispossessed in midfield in the build-up – to fall to his knees in relief.

It is the first time England have beaten Germany in a knockout tie at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final.

RESULTS

England 2 – 0 Germany

Sweden 1 – 2 Ukraine (AET)

Like this: Like Loading...