Euro 2020: Wales throughdespite loss to Italy

Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020.

 

Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales withstood relentless Italian pressure to scrape through in second place on goal difference. Italy had already qualified for the last 16 and, despite making eight changes to their team, they were still utterly dominant, Matteo Pessina’s goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead which scarcely reflected their superiority.

 

Wales were forced to play the final half an hour a man down after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a lunge on Federico Bernardeschi, intensifying the Italian onslaught.

 

And although Italy’s win was never in doubt- this wastheir 30thconsecutive match without defeat, equalling their national record – Wales dug deep to ensure the margin of victory was not too damaging.

