Euro 2022: England into semis with dramatic extra-time victory

England are through to the semi-finals of the European Women’s Championship after coming from behind in dramatic fashion to beat pre-tournament favourites Spain in extra time.

Georgia Stanway sent the Amex Stadium into delirium when she thumped in the winner after Sarina Wiegman’s side had trailed up until the 84th minute of normal time, reports the BBC.

A rendition of Football’s Coming Home broke out in the stands as Stanway sprinted over to the corner to celebrate, with England leading for the first time after 95 minutes.

Substitute Ella Toone had volleyed in Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo’s flick-on to cancel out Esther Gonzalez’s opener, setting up a nervous ending in stoppage time.

England had momentum on their side and capitalised as the crowd in Brighton were on their feet, while Spain continued to threaten until the final whistle.

Eventual victory for the hosts ensured they reached a fourth successive women’s major tournament semi-finals and their impressive unbeaten run under Wiegman extends to 18 matches.

The Lionesses are now one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy for the first time at Wembley on July 31, but they must overcome either Sweden or Belgium in the last four to get there.

Spain leave the tournament at the quarter-finals stage for the third successive time.

 

