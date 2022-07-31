Sports

Euro 2022: Final 'start of journey' for equality in society –England captain

England captain Leah Williamson says the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday is the “not the end but the start of a journey”.

Whatever the result, Williamson hopes the Lionesses’ success has had a wider impact on society in England. They are chasing a first women’s major tournament victory on home soil. “What we’ve seen already is that this hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but society in general and how we’re looked upon,”

she said. “There will be a moment of reflection. It’s my job to go out and win but I hope this is the start; this is a marker for the future.”

England, who are yet to lose a game under manager Sarina Wiegman, have gathered momentum throughout the tournament with some impressive performances.

They won all three games in the group stage without conceding a goal before coming from behind to beat pre-tournament favourites Spain in the quarter-finals and put four past Sweden in the semi-finals. “In most workplaces across the world women still have more battles to face and overcome,” added Williamson.

 

“For every success we make and change of judgement or opening the eyes of people who view women as someone who is equal – that changes society and that is a powerful message. “These strides we take forward can impact everyone on that wider scale.” A decade ago, 70,584 spectators

 

