Euro 2024: Kane breaks record as 10-man England beat Italy

*Ronaldo scores twice, sets men’s caps record

Harry Kane became England’s all-time record goalscorer as they opened their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a first victory in Italy since 1961.

Kane wrote his name into the history books in the 44th minute when he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from the penalty spot for his 54th goal, overtaking previous record holder Wayne Rooney, reports the BBC.

Declan Rice gave England an early lead when he scored from close range after Kane’s shot was blocked before the captain put memories of his penalty miss against France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar aside with an emphatic spot-kick.

Italy, whistled off at half-time in their first international in Naples for a decade, improved as England became sloppy and debutant Mateo Retegui was the beneficiary of poor work from Harry Maguire to drill an unerring finish past Jordan Pickford after 56 minutes.

England’s drop in performance was compounded by Luke Shaw’s second yellow card with 10 minutes left but they hung on for a vital win.

England show two sides

England’s first-half display was consummate in its control, Italy made to look decidedly average as Rice and Jude Bellingham controlled affairs and Kane made history.

The only blot was a dreadful miss by Jack Grealish that would have made it 3-0 and surely avoided the anxious second-half showing that followed.

Italy were still in the hunt, just, and after what would surely have been some choice half-time words from coach Roberto Mancini they came out fighting in the second half.

Their cause was helped by an England performance barely recognisable from the first half, the visitors conceding control as well as the goal that set up a tense finish.

Italy, however, lacked the quality to make England pay the price and in the end their Euro 2024 campaign got off to the ideal start.

England now have the chance to build on these three points when they face Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

And Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his world-record 197th men’s international appearance by scoring twice as Portugal thrashed Liechtenstein in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener.

The 38-year-old has now scored a men’s record 120 international goals.

He made his international debut in 2003 and in Qatar last year became the first man to score in five World Cups.

Ronaldo added to his goals tally with a second-half penalty before finding the top corner with a free-kick.

The forward – now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr – had been frustrated in front of goal during the first period, blazing a clear-cut chance well over the bar with the hosts only having a deflected Joao Cancelo effort as a reward for their dominance.

However, Bernardo Silva doubled their advantage shortly after the restart with a low effort into the bottom corner, before Ronaldo came to the fore as he reached yet another milestone in fine fashion, while also becoming the first man to score 100 times in competitive internationals.

Ronaldo had moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps at the World Cup but there were question marks over his international future after Portugal’s elimination by Morocco at the quarter-final stage.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner found himself dropped from the Portuguese starting XI at the tournament but justified his selection as captain in new manager Roberto Martinez’s first game in charge.

Ronaldo continues to make history

Ronaldo’s latest records only further cement his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

His glittering career has seen him win seven domestic top-flight titles, 11 other major domestic trophies, five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and one European Championship.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has also been named the Best FIFA Men’s player twice.

In November, he became the first player to score 800 top-level career goals and he also holds a host of other men’s individual records for both club and country including:

• Most Champions League goals (140)

• Most Champions League appearances (183)

• Most Champions League wins (5)

• Only player to score in three Champions League finals

• Appeared in most European Championship finals (5)

• Most goals in European Championship finals (14)

• Most Euro and World Cup final goals combined (22)

• Most international goals in world football (120)

• Most international goals in competitive fixtures (100)

• The first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men’s international football

RESULTS

Portugal 4 – 0 Liechtenstein

Italy 1 – 2 England

San Marino 0 – 2 Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan 1 – 2 Slovenia

Bos-Herze 3 – 0 Iceland

Slovakia 0 – 0 Luxembourg

North Macedonia 2. – 1 Malta

Denmark 3 – 1 Finland

