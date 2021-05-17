Sports

Euro roundup: Barça out of title race; Atlético, Real both win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

• Atlético lead Real Madrid by two points going into last day
• Barcelona beaten 2-1 at home by Celta Vigo

Atlético Madrid took a giant step towards the La Liga title in dramatic circumstances by fighting their way back to beat Osasuna 2-1 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Luis Suárez.
The victory took Atlético on to 83 points after 37 games, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona saw their title hopes extinguished as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Celta Vigo.
Atlético dominated the game against Osasuna and hit the woodwork twice in the first half before having two goals ruled out for offside but fell behind in the 76th minute when a bullet header from Ante Budimir crossed the line before Jan Oblak could punch it away.
Atlético hit back with an emphatic finish from substitute Renan Lodi in the 82nd minute while top scorer Suárez completed the comeback by firing home from inside the area in the 88th.
Diego Simeone’s side nearly conceded an equaliser deep into added time though when Chimy Ávila caught sight of goal but Oblak got across to parry before grabbing the ball with both hands.
In Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Bilbao, Álex Berenguer hit a free kick that bounced just wide of Madrid’s far post.
Real’s Casemiro had a header bounce back off the crossbar shortly after the restart, however, the Brazilian midfielder then teed up defender Nacho Fernández from close range to give Zinedine Zidane’s side a priceless three points.
Substitute Raúl García was sent off late on for the hosts for what appeared to be something he said to the assistant referee.
“Obviously we wanted to win, and for Atléti to drop points, but there’s a long way to go still,” Nacho said. “They came back to win at the death and that shows things aren’t easy. We just need to concentrate on ourselves and see how it goes next time out.”
Atlético visit Real Valladolid on the final day of the season next Sunday while Real host Villarreal.
Eibar’s seven-year adventure in La Liga came to an end on Sunday when they were thrashed 4-1 away to Valencia. Eibar hail from a town of 27,000 inhabitants and were promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 2014.
They are bottom of La Liga with 30 points after 37 games, three behind 17th-placed Huesca and with a worse head-to-head record.
Elche gave themselves a fighting chance of survival by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Cádiz to go 18th and join Huesca on 33 points.
In France, Paris St Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Stade de Reims as Lille’s lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday.
As PSG cruised to a routine victory, Lille, who have 80 points, were held to a goalless draw by mid-table St Etienne and now need a win at Angers in the final round to guarantee them a first title since 2011.
In the Bundesliga, freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund booked a Champions League spot for next season with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Mainz on Sunday that made sure of a top-four finish with a game left in the season.
A curled shot from Raphaël Guerreiro in the 22nd minute put the visitors in the driving seat and two minutes before the break Jadon Sancho threaded a ball past two defenders and Marco Reus tapped in from close range to double their lead.
Julian Brandt rounded the keeper in the 80th minute to seal their victory and help lift Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig on Thursday to win the German Cup, to 61 points and third place with their sixth consecutive league win.
Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne scored to help his side beat 10-man Fiorentina 2-0 and move into provisional third place in the Serie A table on Sunday as they chase a Champions League spot.
The win leaves Gennaro Gattuso’s side on 76 points – Napoli will be guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League if they win their final game of the season at home to Hellas Verona next Sunday.
Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari.
*Courtesy: The Guardian

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man City game at Everton off after positive COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton on Monday has been postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.   The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on 25 December, reports the BBC   […]
Sports

HiFL, Stanbic IBTC commemorate International Day of University Sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PACE Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Stanbic IBTC in a partnership bid towards driving youth sports development have commemorated a maiden edition of the International Day of University Sports (IDUS) in Nigeria. The International Day of University Sport (IDUS), an annual celebration of collegiate sports on September 20 is powered by the International University Sports […]
Sports

Oyo, Ekiti shine as 4th MP Tiger Tennis ends

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mubarak Ganiu claimed the boy’s under 14 title while Success Ogunjobi emerged champions in girl’s category as the 4th MP Tiger Tennis Junior Championship was rounded off at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Sunday evening. In a keenly contested final, Mubarak from Oyo state got the better of Seun Ogunsakin of Ekiti 6-4, 6-4 as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica