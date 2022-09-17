Euro Roundup: Bayern drop to fourth after shock defeat by Augsburg

• Berisha with second-half winner for home side

• Dortmund top after derby victory over Schalke

Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Augsburg in the Bundesliga to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place.

Mërgim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points and pile more pressure on Bayern’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann. The hosts were not intimidated by the champions at any stage and their seven shots on goal were almost double Bayern’s total in the opening half.

The Bavarian side, fresh from their Champions League group win over Barcelona in midweek, lacked a clinical finish, with both Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané having their share of chances. Augsburg’s Rafal Gikiewicz made several fine saves .

Youssoufa Moukoko’s powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Schalke in the Ruhr valley derby to send them top of the Bundesliga. The 17‑year‑ old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points.

There was bad news for their captain, Marco Reus, who was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury. The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary and England this month, had turned his ankle in the 32nd minute.

Borussia Mönchengladbach outclassed RB Leipzig 3-0 with two goals from the Germany international Jonas Hofmann helping sink their opponents deeper into crisis.

It was a bitter afternoon for the new Leipzig coach Marco Rose, who saw his side win in his first match in charge, against Borussia Dortmund last week, but then lose midweek in the Champions League to Real Madrid. The defeat against his former club Gladbach cut Leipzig’s attempted league comeback short. They are now in 12th place on eight points, seven off the top. Gladbach are sixth on 12.

In Spain, the former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski continued his insatiable run in front of goal by scoring twice while Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win at home to struggling Elche.

The victory took Barça top of La Liga on 16 points from six games although Real Madrid, on 15, will return to the summit if they win at Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona’s task was made easier when the bottom side’s centre‑back Gonzalo Verdú was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski’s shirt as the striker was about to reach the area.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 34th minute, arriving deep in the area to knock in a cross from Alejandro Balde and score for the fifth consecutive game in La Liga.

Memphis scored a magnificent goal to double Barcelona’s lead in the 41st minute while Lewandowski grabbed his second early in the second half, pouncing inside the area after Memphis had fought hard to win back the ball.

*Courtesy: Reuters

