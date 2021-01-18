Sports

Euro roundup: Bayern edge past Freiburg to extend Bundesliga lead

*Robert Lewandowski sets record with 21 goals in 16 matches
*Napoli crush Fiorentina 6-0 as Milan report two Covid positives

Thomas Müller set up one goal and scored a second-half winner as Bayern Munich  edged past Freiburg 2-1 on Sunday to end their opponents’ five-game winning run and extend their own lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.
Bayern, who conceded a goal for the 11th successive league game and were far from impressive, are now on 36 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig who drew 2-2 with VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and seven clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in third and fourth place respectively, reports Reuters.
The Bavarian club went ahead after seven minutes when Robert Lewandowski set a league record with 21 goals from 16 matches.
Eager to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach last week, the hosts nearly scored a second goal early in the second half when Lewandowski hit the crossbar and Leon Goretzka’s rebound was spectacularly palmed wide by the goalkeeper Florian Müller.
Freiburg struck against the run of play from Nils Petersen’s first touch, a diving header at the far post in the 62nd minute for his record-extending 28th league goal as a substitute.
Müller then snatched the winner in the 74th minute, drilling in a shot after a Leroy Sané lay-off from Kingsley Coman’s cross, before Freiburg’s Petersen rattled the crossbar with a thunderous shot in stoppage time.
In Italy, the Milan players Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernández have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said on Sunday.
The Turkish midfielder and French defender, who have played key roles in helping Milan to take a three-point lead at the top of the league, will miss the game at Cagliari on Monday.
In Sunday’s action, Lorenzo Insigne scored two and set up another as a stunning first-half performance helped Napoli to blow Fiorentina away, eventually winning 6-0.
Napoli moved third, six points behind Internazionale and six behind the league leaders Milan.
Inter beat Juventus 2-0 in the late Sunday evening game.
Insigne put Napoli ahead after five minutes, with Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano and Piotr Zielinski also scoring to make it 4-0 at the break. Insigne added a second-half penalty after Tiémoué Bakayoko was fouled before the substitute Matteo Politano chipped in with the sixth.
Simy scored twice as bottom club Crotone  surprisinglyvbeat Benevento 4-1 for only their third win of the season, while Filip Duricic scored a stoppage-time penalty for Sassuolo to rescue a 1-1 draw at home against Parma.

