Sports

Euro roundup: Benzema rescues Real to close gap on Atlético

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*La Liga leaders held to goalless draw by ten-man Getafe
*Robert Lewandowski scores to reach Bundesliga milestone

Karim Benzema rescued Real Madrid again by scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at home to Elche in La Liga.
Elche took a shock lead just after the hour mark with a bullet header from Dani Calvo, reports Reuters.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane threw midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on immediately after the goal and the change paid off as Kroos played a short corner to Modric who crossed for Benzema to head home in the 73rd minute. Benzema, who last week struck late to grab a 1-1 draw at leaders Atletico Madrid, then found the winner in stoppage time with a stunning strike just inside the area.
The result moved Real to within six points of leaders Atlético Madrid who drew 0-0 at struggling Getafe.
Allan Nyom was shown a red card after a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Atletico’s Renan Lodi in the 70th minute but the visitors could not make their advantage count with substitute Moussa Dembele missing two good chances.
It means Barcelona can close the gap to Atletico to four points if they beat Huesca at home on Monday.
Álex converted an 84th-minute penalty to earn Cadiz a 1-1 draw at ten-man Alaves.
Former Newcastle United striker Joselu gave Alaves the lead, also from the penalty spot in the first half before Manuel García was sent off for a second yellow card nine minutes from the end.
In Germany, Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory at Werder Bremen with striker Robert Lewandowski climbing to second place in the Bundesliga’s all-time scorers list as the champions opened up a five-point lead at the top.
Leon Goretzka headed Bayern into the lead in the 22nd minute with Thomas Mueller then delivering his 13th assist of the season for Serge Gnabry to slot in.
Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork early in the second half before tapping in for to make it 3-0 and join Klaus Fischer on 268 Bundesliga goals, second on the all-time scorers list only to Gerd Mueller and his astonishing 365-goal record.
Borussia Dortmund grabbed their third win in four games to climb to fifth, scoring twice in the second half in a 2-0 victory over visitors Hertha Berlin.
Julian Brandt’s long-range effort flew through the hands of Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein in the 54th minute and 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired in from a tight angle in stoppage time for his third goal of the season.
Former Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi scored an own-goal as last-place Schalke moved another step closer to relegation with a 5-0 trouncing at Wolfsburg.
Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel scored in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Cologne and Mainz beat Freiburg 1-0.
In Serie A, Hamed Traorè scored an 81st-minute winner as Sassuolo beat Verona 3-2. Verona had twice fought back from behind thanks to goals from Darko Lazović and Federico Dimarco cancelling out efforts by Manuel Locatelli and Filip Djuricic.
A Dusan Vlahovic hat-trick in the first half helped Fiorentina to a 4-1 win at Benevento  while Genoa  and Udinese drew 1-1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Maja on cloud 9 after brace against Everton

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Segun Bailey Abuja One cap Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja, has expressed his delight after scoring twice in his first Premier League start for Fulham against Everton on Sunday night.   The 22-year-old delivered a fivestar performance for the Cottagers in the encounter to help them secure a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.   Maja […]
Sports

NBBF getting set for all leagues, says Kida

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Engr. Musa Kida, has revealed that the federation is working round the clock to ensure that the Premier Basketball League, Zenith Women’s League as well as the National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues sponsored by Total holds this year. Kida made the pledge at the Sportsville Award 2021 ceremony held […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a comfortable win against in-form Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. The visitors arrived in Madrid unbeaten since November 21, but were behind after six minutes when Lucas Vazquez headed home Marco Asensio’s cross.</span;> <span;>Asensio got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he sidefooted in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica