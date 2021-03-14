Euro roundup: Benzema rescues Real to close gap on Atlético

*La Liga leaders held to goalless draw by ten-man Getafe

*Robert Lewandowski scores to reach Bundesliga milestone

Karim Benzema rescued Real Madrid again by scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at home to Elche in La Liga.

Elche took a shock lead just after the hour mark with a bullet header from Dani Calvo, reports Reuters.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane threw midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on immediately after the goal and the change paid off as Kroos played a short corner to Modric who crossed for Benzema to head home in the 73rd minute. Benzema, who last week struck late to grab a 1-1 draw at leaders Atletico Madrid, then found the winner in stoppage time with a stunning strike just inside the area.

The result moved Real to within six points of leaders Atlético Madrid who drew 0-0 at struggling Getafe.

Allan Nyom was shown a red card after a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Atletico’s Renan Lodi in the 70th minute but the visitors could not make their advantage count with substitute Moussa Dembele missing two good chances.

It means Barcelona can close the gap to Atletico to four points if they beat Huesca at home on Monday.

Álex converted an 84th-minute penalty to earn Cadiz a 1-1 draw at ten-man Alaves.

Former Newcastle United striker Joselu gave Alaves the lead, also from the penalty spot in the first half before Manuel García was sent off for a second yellow card nine minutes from the end.

In Germany, Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory at Werder Bremen with striker Robert Lewandowski climbing to second place in the Bundesliga’s all-time scorers list as the champions opened up a five-point lead at the top.

Leon Goretzka headed Bayern into the lead in the 22nd minute with Thomas Mueller then delivering his 13th assist of the season for Serge Gnabry to slot in.

Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork early in the second half before tapping in for to make it 3-0 and join Klaus Fischer on 268 Bundesliga goals, second on the all-time scorers list only to Gerd Mueller and his astonishing 365-goal record.

Borussia Dortmund grabbed their third win in four games to climb to fifth, scoring twice in the second half in a 2-0 victory over visitors Hertha Berlin.

Julian Brandt’s long-range effort flew through the hands of Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein in the 54th minute and 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired in from a tight angle in stoppage time for his third goal of the season.

Former Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi scored an own-goal as last-place Schalke moved another step closer to relegation with a 5-0 trouncing at Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel scored in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Cologne and Mainz beat Freiburg 1-0.

In Serie A, Hamed Traorè scored an 81st-minute winner as Sassuolo beat Verona 3-2. Verona had twice fought back from behind thanks to goals from Darko Lazović and Federico Dimarco cancelling out efforts by Manuel Locatelli and Filip Djuricic.

A Dusan Vlahovic hat-trick in the first half helped Fiorentina to a 4-1 win at Benevento while Genoa and Udinese drew 1-1.

Like this: Like Loading...