Euro roundup: Dortmund, Leipzig slip up as PSG go top of Ligue 1

*Dortmund’s Reus misses penalty, Leipzig draw at Wolfsburg
*PSG go top in Ligue 1 after Angers win, Marseille slump to Nîmes

Borussia Dortmund had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 home draw against struggling Mainz on Saturday that kept them in fourth place in the Bundesliga, four points off the top.
Dortmund, who missed a late penalty, wasted a slew of chances while Jude Bellingham also hit the woodwork. Mainz then struck with their first chance after the break as Levin Öztunalı picked up the ball in midfield, beat one defender and released an unstoppable left-footed missile from 25 metres out, reports Reuters.
Mainz later hit the post before Thomas Meunier levelled in the 73rd minute with his first Dortmund goal. The Belgian defender also earned a penalty a minute later but Marco Reus fired it low and wide, spurning their best chance to win the game.
RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top after drawing 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg. Nordi Mukiele put the visitors ahead after five minutes but Wout Weghorst drew Wolfsburg level when he headed in his 11th goal of the season.
The home side took the lead when Renato Steffen’s shot went in via a deflection from Willi Orban, but the defender made amends when he tapped-in Amadou Haidara’s rebound nine minutes from time to earn his side a draw. The result left Leipzig one point behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play Freiburg tomorrow.
Werder Bremen beat Augsburg 2-0, while a last-gasp Silas Wamangituka penalty rescued a point for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Stuttgart in a 2-2 draw.
The games between Köln and Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim and Arminia Bielefeld both finished goalless.
Layvin Kurzawa scored a second-half goal as a lacklustre Paris St-Germain moved top of the Ligue 1 table with a 1-0 victory at Angers.
Kurzawa volleyed home for his first goal of the season, allowing PSG to move on to 42 points from 20 games, two ahead of Lyon, who host Metz on Sunday.
Lille, who host Reims on Sunday, are third on 39 points.
Marseille remained sixth on 32 points from 18 matches after slumping to an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat against third from bottom Nîmes as Niclas Eliasson netted a second-half double.
In Angers, PSG were without their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, who has been isolating since Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Angers were the most dangerous side early on while Kylian Mbappé, who has not scored in his last four competitive games, struggled. PSG failed to muster a shot on target in the first half.
The visitors were equally unimpressive after the interval but Kurzawa came to their rescue with a volley from Alessandro Florenzi’s cross in the 70th minute.
In Serie A, Bologna claimed their first league victory since November thanks to Riccardo Orsolini, whose penalty secured a 1-0 win over Verona, while struggling Torino could only manage a 0-0 draw at home with Spezia.

