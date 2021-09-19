Euro roundup: Lewandowski extends his record run as Bayern thrash Bochum

• Polish striker scores for 19th successive game in 7-0 win

• Inter hit Bologna for six to go back to top of Serie A

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland striker’s second-half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Bayern were already confident after starting their Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Barcelona, while Bochum arrived in Munich after two league defeats.

The visitors made a solid start until Leroy Sané opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 17th minute. It was Bayern’s first shot on target. Sané set up Joshua Kimmich for the second and Serge Gnabry picked the far corner for Bayern’s third before an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos completed a first half to forget for Bochum.

Lewandowski made it 5-0 just past the hour mark to extend his club-record scoring run. He has now scored in every Bayern game since February 15. Kimmich got his second goal four minutes later and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 7-0 in the 79th minute.

Elsewhere, Florian Niederlechner’s late goal gave Augsburg a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach – the home team’s first league win of the season. Mainz drew with Freiburg 0-0 and it also ended scoreless between Arminia Bielefeld and Hoffenheim.

In Spain Atlético Madrid’s forward João Félix was sent off as the La Liga champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Félix was shown a yellow card for striking Unai Vencedor in the 78th minute and the Portuguese reacted to the decision by shouting at the referee, who instantly produced a second card and sent him off.

Diego Simeone’s side remain top before Sunday’s fixtures with 11 points from five games while Athletic, who are also unbeaten, have nine. The former Atlético striker Radamel Falcao was on target on his debut for Rayo Vallecano as they defeated Getafe 3-0.

In Italy champions Internazionale thrashed Bologna 6-1 at the San Siro to return to the top of Serie A in style.

Lautaro Martínez wasted no time in edging Inter in front, latching onto a pinpoint Denzel Dumfries cross to score for the third successive league match in the sixth minute.

The home side remained well on top and were soon in total control, with a Milan Skriniar header and Nicolo Barella’s first of the season putting Inter three up before half-time.

Matias Vecino tapped home at the far post to make it 4-0 in the 54th minute, before a brilliant dummy from Martínez set up strike partner Edin Dzeko for a fifth goal nine minutes later. Substitute Alexis Sanchez then created the opening for Dzeko to add a sixth with 22 minutes still left to play, but Simone Inzaghi’s side relented after that, with Arthur Theate adding a late consolation for the visitors.

“You have to look at everything and not just at the result,” Inzaghi said. “I have to say congratulations to the players. I was very angry because when you don’t win after a match like ours against Real Madrid on Wednesday it’s not nice. Tonight we had a great match, every single player was amazing.”

*Courtesy: The Guardian

