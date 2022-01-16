Sports

Euro roundup: Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern set scoring record

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Euro roundup: Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern set scoring record

 

• Bayern set Bundesliga scoring record in win over Cologne

• Paulo Dybala helps Juventus past Udinese, PSG beat Brest

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat-trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore their six-point lead at the top.

Lewandowski claimed the opening goal in the ninth minute off a pass from Thomas Müller – after a video review check for offside – with Bayern last failing to find the net in February 2020 in a 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Corentin Tolisso tightened Bayern’s grip with a fine shot into the top-left corner. Leroy Sané, back after a positive test for coronavirus, set up Lewandowski for two more goals in the second half.

Hoffenheim came into the weekend in third and harbouring hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19 but losing to Union Berlin 2-1 didn’t help. Union players scored all of the goals as Andreas Voglsammer canceled out Timo Baumgartl’s early own goal before Grischa Prömel scored the winner.

Bayer Leverkusen took third place from Hoffenheim, defeating  Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 despite a pair of penalty saves from Yann Sommer. After the Gladbach goalkeeper pushed Patrik Schick’s spot-kick wide, Robert Andrich volleyed Leverkusen ahead from close range at the resulting corner. Schick added a second goal from a free-kick before Nico Elvedi responded for Gladbach. Sommer saved another penalty from Kerem Demirbay late on.

RB Leipzig’s gradual recovery under new coach Domenico Tedesco continued after beating Stuttgart 2-0 to rise to seventh. Leipzig took the lead against relegation-threatened Stuttgart with an André Silva penalty after defender Konstantinos Mavropanos blocked a cross with his arm.

Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin drew 0-0 in a game between teams failing to meet their respective expectations. The Wolfsburg coach, Florian Kohfeldt, won his first three games in charge in October and November but has failed to win since in the Bundesliga or Champions League, and is under pressure. Mainz stayed seven games unbeaten at home with a 1-0 win over Bochum.

In Serie A, Juventus beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0. Weston McKennie sealed the match 11 minutes from time and the American, a Harry Potter fan, marked the goal with his usual wand celebration.

It was a contrast to Paulo Dybala’s lack of celebration when he scored the opener in the first half. The forward, who is embroiled in ongoing lengthy discussions over a new contract, instead gave an icy glare towards the directors’ box.

Juventus went ahead in the 19th minute when Arthur’s pass found Moise Kean, who laid it off for Dybala to sweep home, and added a second in the second half when McKennie headed in a Mattia De Sciglio cross. The win takes them level on points with Atalanta, who have two games in hand.

Earlier, Ciro Immobile scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed  Salernitana 3-0. Immobile netted two within three minutes early in the match, before Manuel Lazzari added a third in the second half.

Lazio were looking for their first win of 2022 and got off to the perfect start when Luis Alberto sent in a long ball, which Sergej Milinkovic-Savic backheeled to Immobile for the forward to place into the bottom-left corner. Immobile doubled Lazio’s lead moments later, connecting with a Pedro cross at close range.

Immobile later helped create Lazio’s third as he sent a crossfield pass to Felipe Anderson, who rolled the ball into the path of Lazzari to fire home.

Torino fought back to win at relegation-threatened  Sampdoria 2-1. Francesco Caputo put the hosts ahead after 18 minutes but Wilfried Singo equalised shortly afterwards and Dennis Praet scored Torino’s winner in the second half.

Kylian Mbappé’s 10th league goal of the season helped PSG beat  Brest 2-0 to stay 11 points clear at the top. PSG were missing Lionel Messi, who is still recovering from coronavirus, and struggled in the early stages as Brest’s Irvin Cardona forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into two smart saves.

But Mbappé curled a shot into the bottom corner from the left of the penalty area in the 32nd minute to give his side the lead. Marco Verratti hit a post just after the break, before left-back Nuno Mendes set up Thilo Kehrer for a close-range volley in the 53rd minute.

Lens are in fourth place after Seko Fofana’s 95th-minute winner completed a comeback win over bottom side Saint-Étienne. Ryad Boudebouz had put the hosts in front in the first half, but Florian Socota levelled before Fofana delivered a hammer blow to Les Verts’ hopes of beating the drop.

*Courtesy: The Associated Press

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

YSFON commends Gov Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup.   In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that […]
Sports

Nigeria’s shameful no-show at CHAN

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The best yardstick to measure the standard of sports in a country is to evaluate the development going on at schools and grassroots level. Only during the week, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria announced that the All Comers event will be staged this weekend in Akure, Ondo State. This is a way of starting the […]
Sports

Mbappe scores twice to send PSG top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Metz to move two points clear at the top of Ligue 1. The 22-year-old controlled Ander Herrera’s ball over the top and raced clear of the Metz defence before slotting in a fourth-minute opener, reports the BBC. Fabien Centonze responded for the hosts with a header […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica