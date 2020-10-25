Euro roundup: Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Eintracht

*Polish forward has 10 goals in five Bundesliga games

*Quagliarella, Sampdoria shock Atalanta

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0.

In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the forward struck twice in the first half-hour and added a third after half-time, before the substitutes Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala completed the rout, reports Reuters.

The only disappointment for Bayern was an early injury to Alphonso Davies, who had to be carried off after twisting his ankle. Bayern later confirmed he would out for up to eight weeks.

Bayern are now in second with 12 points from five games, one behind RB Leipzig, who beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 thanks to Marcel Sabitzer’s late penalty.

Jhon Córdoba fired Hertha into an early lead, but Dayot Upamecano showed persistence to provide a quick response. Hertha brought on Deyovaisio Zeefuik at the break, but the Dutch defender was booked almost straight away and sent off with his second yellow card in the 50th minute.

Córdoba conceded the penalty for a foul on Willi Orban before Sabitzer decided the game in the 77th minute.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, cantered to a 3-0 win over Schalke in the Ruhr valley derby to pile on the misery for their neighbours who have now gone 21 league games without a win.

Schalke, one off the bottom, managed to keep Dortmund at bay for 55 minutes until Manuel Akanji broke their resistance.

Erling Haaland, with his fifth league goal of the season, then added a second and Mats Hummels completed the scoring.

The win was a relief for Dortmund after their 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League and lifted them to third in the table with 12 points, behind Bayern on goal difference.

In Serie A Sampdoria’s veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella scored an early goal and missed a penalty as his side produced a shock 3-1 win away to Atalanta. Sampdoria’s third successive win pulled them level on nine points from five games with third-placed Atalanta, who have lost their last two league games.

Romelu Lukaku struck again as a Internazionale ground out a 2-0 win away to Genoa. It was his fifth league goal of the season, and his seventh in all competitions, as Inter ended a three-match winless run and kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Lazio moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win over Bologna. Luis Alberto opened the scoring on 54 minutes and Ciro Immobile extended the host’s lead with 15 minutes left. Lorenzo De Silvestri hit a consolation at the death.

Like this: Like Loading...