Euro roundup: Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey to third-tier side

Real Madrid have sensationally been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano, a third-tier Spanish side, who scored a dramatic winner in extra time after being reduced to 10 men.

Zinedine Zidane rested some key names for the last-32 tie but still started with a host of international players, including Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Vinícius Júnior, Casemiro, Lucas Vázquez and Isco.

Militão headed in a Marcelo cross at the back post to give Madrid a first-half lead but the minnows fought back in the second period, with José Solbes equalising to send the match into extra time.

Zidane brought on Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard and Madrid looked likely to win the tie when Alcoyano’s Ramón López was given a red card in the second half of extra time.

But Juanan Casanova nipped in at the near post to volley a 115th-minute winner and send Zidane’s team out of the competition in embarrassing fashion.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck a first half penalty to help Bayern Munich earn a nervous 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday and stay four points clear at the top of the table at the season’s halfway mark.

Lewandowski put the visitors in front with a 13th minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern’s 17 league games this season.

The striker had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half. Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern were far too passive and conceded a 75th-minute penalty. They had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.

The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg drilled in a second-half winner after a neat one-two with Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

