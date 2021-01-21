Sports

Euro roundup: Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey to third-tier side

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Alcoyano score extra-time winner after having man sent off
*Bayern edge narrow win against Augsburg in Bundesliga

Real Madrid have sensationally been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano, a third-tier Spanish side, who scored a dramatic winner in extra time after being reduced to 10 men.
Zinedine Zidane rested some key names for the last-32 tie but still started with a host of international players, including Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Éder Militão, Vinícius Júnior, Casemiro, Lucas Vázquez and Isco.
Militão headed in a Marcelo cross at the back post to give Madrid a first-half lead but the minnows fought back in the second period, with José Solbes equalising to send the match into extra time.
Zidane brought on Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard and Madrid looked likely to win the tie when Alcoyano’s Ramón López was given a red card in the second half of extra time.
But Juanan Casanova nipped in at the near post to volley a 115th-minute winner and send Zidane’s team out of the competition in embarrassing fashion.
Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck a first half penalty to help Bayern Munich earn a nervous 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday and stay four points clear at the top of the table at the season’s halfway mark.
Lewandowski put the visitors in front with a 13th minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern’s 17 league games this season.
The striker had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half. Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern were far too passive and conceded a 75th-minute penalty. They had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.
The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg drilled in a second-half winner after a neat one-two with Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.
*Courtesy: Guardian sport and Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Positive COVID-19 tests at Fulham put game at Spurs in doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club. The fixture is due to kick-off at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. On Tuesday the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people had the virus – […]
Sports

JUST IN: LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA title in a decade

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Los Angeles Lakers ended a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title as they beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to seal a 4-2 series victory. The Finals’ most valuable player (MVP) LeBron James posted a triple double – scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – with both Anthony Davis and Rajon […]
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica