Euro roundup: Neymar injured as Lyon sink PSG, Messi rescues Barcelona

*Neymar carried off as 1-0 home defeat leaves PSG third in table

*Messi gets winner at home to Levante, Milan held by Parma

Neymar was carried off the field on a stretcher as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Lyon that leaves them third in the Ligue 1 table.

Tino Kadewere scored the only goal at Parc des Princes, firing a low, angled shot past Keylor Navas 10 minutes before half-time.

PSG failed to react, prompting Thomas Tuchel to replace the hugely disappointing Ángel Di María with Kylian Mbappé, reports Reuters.

It had little effect, with Lucas Paquetá going close to extending Lyon’s lead before Thiago Mendes was sent off late in the game for a dangerous challenge on Neymar.

The Brazilian went off on a stretcher with an ankle injury, with Tuchel telling Téléfoot: “[Neymar is] with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests [on Monday].”

Rudi Garcia’s 10 men held on for their fifth straight league win despite Mendes’ dismissal, leapfrogging PSG to go second.

Lille are the new leaders on goal difference after Jonathan Bamba and Jose Fonté scored in a typically solid 2-1 home win over Bordeaux.

In La Liga, Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 home win over Levante, cooling tensions at the club after another chaotic week.

Barça dominated the game but failed to keep their composure in front of goal until Messi latched on to a through ball from Frenkie de Jong and thumped it in off the far post in the 76th minute.

Ronald Koeman’s side were still made to sweat to gain all three points, surviving a late VAR review for a possible handball against Samuel Umtiti and a last-gasp volley from Son which was saved by Marc-André ter Stegen.

“We always find it hard against Levante as they work so hard,” the Barça left-back Jordi Alba said after the game. “We were better defensively and we created many chances. You have to give credit to the team as every player stood tall today.”

Victory puts Barcelona eighth in the table, nine points behind Real Sociedad, who reclaimed top spot in La Liga despite a 1-1 draw at home to Eibar.

Fourth-placed Villarreal drew their fourth league game in a row as Unai Emery’s side were held at Real Betis.

The Serie A leaders Milan fell two goals behind at home to Parma before an unlikely double from the defender Theo Hernández extended their unbeaten start.

Hernani put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes at San Siro, and Jasmin Kurtic doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Hernández cut the deficit two minutes later with a header.

Milan were dominant despite the scoreline, with Hakan Calhanoglu hitting the woodwork three times and Brahim Díaz also striking the bar before Hernández salvaged a point in stoppage time.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo converted two late penalties in his 100th appearance for Juventus as the Serie A champions ground out a 3-1 win at Genoa.

Ronaldo, who also scored two penalties in a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, struck from the spot in the 78th and 89th minutes, taking his league tally this season to 10. The visiting side opened the scoring through Paulo Dybala’s first league goal of the season, only for Stefano Sturaro to equalise on the hour.

Internazionale scored three late goals to snatch a 3-1 win at Cagliari and help ease a miserable week after another early Champions League exit.

Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku all scored in the final 15 minutes after Riccardo Sottil had given Cagliari the lead.

Napoli are a point behind second-placed Inter and four behind Milan after beating Sampdoria 2-1. The visitors led at half-time but goals from Hirving Lozano and Andrea Petagna earned Napoli victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Roma racked up five first-half goals as they thrashed Bologna 5-1, with Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on target. Atalanta followed up qualification for the Champions League last-16 with a comfortable home win over struggling Fiorentina.

Like this: Like Loading...