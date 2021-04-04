Euro roundup: Neymar sees red as Lille beat PSG while Bayern sink Leipzig

*Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with win over Eibar

*Goretzka hits Bayern winner; Frankfurt beat Dortmund

Lille leapfrogged Paris St-Germain to grab the lead in Ligue 1 on Saturday after Jonathan David found the back of the net in a 1-0 win over the French champions, who had Neymar sent off in the last minute.

The Canada striker David scored in the first half to put the northern side on 66 points with seven games remaining, three ahead of PSG who were lacklustre throughout the showdown, reports Reuters.

Neymar was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card for shoving Tiago Djalo, who reacted with a foul-mouthed rant and was also shown a red card.

Monaco moved up to third on 62 points with a 4-0 thrashing of promoted Metz.

The Real Madrid forwards Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema struck to give their side a 2-0 win at home to Eibar in La Liga, keeping up the pressure on the leaders, Atlético Madrid.

Asensio finally gave Madrid the lead late in the 41st minute after his side had two goals ruled out for offside, latching on to a Casemiro through ball and curling his effort into the bottom corner despite losing his footing as he took the shot.

After controlling the first half, Real struggled for a long spell in the second as torrential rain poured down on the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium and the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois almost committed a howler when he miscontrolled a backpass but managed to kick the ball away just before it crossed the line.

Real then had a goal ruled out for offside for the third time but eventually got the all-important second when Benzema headed home a cross from Vinicius Jr. in the 73rd minute.

A third consecutive league win lifted Zinedine Zidane’s side to second in the standings with 63 points, one point above Barcelona.

Atlético, who visit Sevilla on Sunday, are on 66.

In the Bundesliga Leon Goretzka’s first-half goal was enough to give leaders Bayern Munich a crucial 1-0 victory at second-placed RB Leipzig, as they opened up a seven-point lead at the top and edged closer to a ninth straight league crown.

Leipzig were the better team but were wasteful. In contrast the Bavarians, without injured top scorer Robert Lewandowski, were brutally efficient to earn the three points after Goretzka fired in from Thomas Mueller’s 15th assist of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker André Silva headed in an 87th-minute winner to stun hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 and give his team a major boost in their bid for a top four-finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Portuguese headed in a Filip Kostic cross at the far post for his 22nd league goal of the season to lift Frankfurt to 50 points in fourth place, seven ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth. Frankfurt had led through Nico Schulz’s early own goal; Mats Hummels volleyed in Dortmund’s equaliser.

Romelu Lukaku scored his 20th Serie A goal of the season to earn Internazionale a 1-0 win at Bologna and send the Milanese club eight points clear on top of the table.

The Belgian struck after 32 minutes to become the seventh player in Inter’s 113-year history to reach the 20-goal mark in two consecutive Serie A seasons, after notching 23 in his debut campaign last year.

Substitute Jens Petter Hauge’s late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for Milan at home to 10-man Sampdoria, cancelling out an inspired lob from the veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella.

A careless pass by Milan defender Theo Hernández was pounced on by Quagliarella in the second half, and he lifted a perfect finish over goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from long range. But the visitors were soon reduced to 10 men on the hour when Adrien Silva picked up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

Milan made hard work of finding a way back into the game until Hauge’s pinpoint finish in the 87th minute. A point does little for the Rossoneri’s fading title hopes, however.

Napoli survived a spirited fightback from bottom side Crotone to earn a 4-3 win and go fourth.

Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen struck for the hosts before Simy pulled one back, but Dries Mertens’ free kick restored Napoli’s two-goal cushion before the break.

The visitors launched a comeback in the second half as Simy prodded in his second before Junior Messias curled in a stunning equaliser in the 59th minute.

But the relegation battlers could not hold on as Giovanni Di Lorenzo rifled in a shot to put Gennaro Gattuso’s side back in front after 72 minutes.

Napoli remained two points behind Atalanta in third after the Bergamo club beat Udinese 3-2. Lazio clinched a vital win and climbed into sixth place as Felipe Caicedo scored an 88th-minute penalty to beat Spezia 2-1 in Rome.

Roma who were held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo, while relegation battlers Benevento and Parma played out a 2-2 draw, Hellas Verona went seventh with a 2-0 win at Cagliari and Franck Ribéry was sent off during Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw at Genoa on Giuseppe Iachini’s return as Viola coach.

Like this: Like Loading...