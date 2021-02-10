Sports

Euro roundup: Real Madrid close gap on Atlético with win over Getafe

*Benzema and Mendy score goals in 2-0 win
*Juventus hold off Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Real Madrid overcame an injury crisis to beat Getafe 2-0 at home on Tuesday and close the gap to La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid to five points.
Karim Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left back Ferland Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo, reports Reuters.
The victory took Zinedine Zidane’s side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atlético, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak but have two games in hand.
Real were missing nine first-team players through injury or suspension, which led Zidane to field an unorthodox 3-4-3 formation, while handing 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park his first start for the club and giving defender Victor Chust his league debut from the bench.
In Italy, Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Internazionale to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.
Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez had chances to get Inter back in the tie in the first half, while Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to adding to Juve’s aggregate advantage in the opening period, having scored both of their goals in the first leg.
After the break, Ronaldo turned on the style and was only denied another goal in the tie by two fine saves from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
Inter threw everything at Juve late on but veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the showpiece match against the winners of Wednesday’s semi, with Atalanta hosting Napoli after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

