Eurobond: $1.25bn sale may push external reserves to $40bn

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been on a downward trend in recent weeks, may rise to $40billion as a result of the $1.25billion that the country raised through Eurobonds last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

However, the analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said the $1.25 billion Eurobond borrowing boost for the external reserves would be “temporary.”

According to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) data, the external reserves dropped by $280.66 milllion to $39.52billion on March 23, 2022 from $39.800 billion on March 7.

New Telegraph had recently reported that the reserves, which had maintained an upward trend since February 15, 2022, rising to $39.873 billion on March 3, dropped slightly to $39.870billion on March 4.

Analysts note that Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota in oil output due to security challenges in the oil producing regions of the Niger Delta had resulted in the external reserves heading south even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 had pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2014.

As of March 18, for instance, the CBN recorded $116.56 as crude oil price on its website. In fact, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

New Telegraph had reported that despite higher oil prices, the country’s external reserves were heading south, dropping by $638.15million between January 10, 2022 and Febru- ary 10, 2022, according to CBN data. The apex bank’s data shows that the reserves, which stood at $40.51billion as of January 10, fell to $39.87billion as of February 10.

The external reserves had increased from $39.82billion on October 15, 2021, to a high of $41.83billion on October 29, on the back of Eurobond inflow and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). CBN data shows that the reserves rose by $5.12billion last year from $35.37billion at the end of 2020.

At the first meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this year, held in January, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “Members also noted the continued improvement in the external reserves despite ongoing foreign exchange market pressures. The reserves stood at $40.2billion as at December 2021.”

He noted that the country’s productivity level must increase before it can have a significant impact on the external reserves.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...