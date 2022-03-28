Business

Eurobond: $1.25bn sale may push external reserves to $40bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been on a downward trend in recent weeks, may rise to $40billion as a result of the $1.25billion that the country raised through Eurobonds last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

 

However, the analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said the $1.25 billion Eurobond borrowing boost for the external reserves would be “temporary.”

 

According to Central Bank  of Nigeria’s (CBN) data, the external reserves dropped by $280.66 milllion to $39.52billion on March 23, 2022 from $39.800 billion on March 7.

 

New Telegraph had recently reported that the reserves, which had maintained an upward trend since February 15, 2022, rising to $39.873 billion on March 3, dropped slightly to $39.870billion on March 4.

 

Analysts note that Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota in oil output due to security challenges in the oil producing regions of the Niger Delta had resulted in  the external reserves heading south even though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 had pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2014.

 

As of March 18, for instance, the CBN recorded $116.56 as crude oil price on its website. In fact, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

 

New Telegraph had reported that despite higher oil prices, the country’s external reserves were heading south, dropping by $638.15million between January 10, 2022 and Febru-    ary 10, 2022, according to CBN data. The apex bank’s data shows that the reserves, which stood at $40.51billion as of January 10, fell to $39.87billion as of February 10.

 

The external reserves had increased from $39.82billion on October 15, 2021, to a high of $41.83billion on October 29, on the back of Eurobond inflow and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). CBN data shows that the reserves rose by $5.12billion last year from $35.37billion at  the end of 2020.

 

At the first meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this year, held in January, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “Members also noted the continued improvement in the external reserves despite ongoing foreign exchange market pressures. The reserves stood at $40.2billion as at December 2021.”

 

He noted that the country’s productivity level must increase before it can have a significant impact on the external reserves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NIMASA moves to safeguard dockworkers’ welfare, rights

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Seeks more collaboration with stevedoring companies   The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has declared a renewed commitment towards furthering the interest of stevedores as captured in the 2014 Stevedoring Regulation.   Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National […]
Business

Guardian angels in revenue generating agencies

Posted on Author Abdulwhahab Isa

Faced with persistent slump in conventional revenue sources, the Federal Government is shifting gaze to some government-owned entities by posting revenue directors to key agencies, Abdulwhahab Isa reports Dim prospect in revenue sources Crude oil, with its multifaceted challenges, is losing its prime role as Nigeria’s main source of revenue. Prior to the outbreak of […]
Business

Infinity Trust Bank returning to profitability

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Cost optimisation and current policies are beginning to affect earnings of Infinity Trust Bank (ITMB) Plc positively. CHRIS UGWU write   The housing sector plays a critical role in a country’s welfare than always recognised, as it directly affects not only the well-being of the citizenry, but also the performance of other sectors of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica