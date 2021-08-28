Europa Cup draw: Nigerian stars cross swords

Nigerians will pay special attention to Group C of the Europa Cup as three clubs in the section have Nigerian players in their fold. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will come up against Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Spartak Moscow’s Victor Moses after their teams were paired together in the Europa League group stages.

The Neapolitans were pitted against Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, and Legia Warsaw in Group C. It means Osimhen will face his international compatriots Ndidi and Iheanaco, and also a clash against former Super Eagles star Moses. The competition won’t be short of Nigerian stars this season. In Group A, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will hope to help Rangers overcome the challenge of Lyon, Sparta Prague, and Brondby.

Onyekuru, who scored his first goal for Olympiacos on Thursday, will aim to consider in the same vein when the Greek champions take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, and Royal Antwerp. Paul Onuachu’s Genk have been paired against Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham, and Rapid Vienna.

Full draw

Group A

Lyon

Rangers

Sparta Prague

Brondby

Group B

Monaco

PSV Eindhoven

Real Sociedad

Sturm Graz

Group C

Napoli

Leicester City

Spartak Moscow

LegiaWarsaw

Group D

Olympiakos

Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahce

Royal Antwerp

Group E

Lazio

Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille

Galatasaray

Group F

Braga

Red Star Belgrade

Ludogorets

Midtjylland

