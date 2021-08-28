Europa Cup draw: Nigerian stars cross swords

Nigerians will pay special attention to Group C of the Europa Cup as three clubs in the section have Nigerian players in their fold. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will come up against Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Spartak Moscow’s Victor Moses after their teams were paired together in the Europa League group stages.
The Neapolitans were pitted against Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, and Legia Warsaw in Group C. It means Osimhen will face his international compatriots Ndidi and Iheanaco, and also a clash against former Super Eagles star Moses. The competition won’t be short of Nigerian stars this season. In Group A, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will hope to help Rangers overcome the challenge of Lyon, Sparta Prague, and Brondby.
Onyekuru, who scored his first goal for Olympiacos on Thursday, will aim to consider in the same vein when the Greek champions take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, and Royal Antwerp. Paul Onuachu’s Genk have been paired against Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham, and Rapid Vienna.
Full draw
Group A
Lyon
Rangers
Sparta Prague
Brondby
Group B
Monaco
PSV Eindhoven
Real Sociedad
Sturm Graz
Group C
Napoli
Leicester City
Spartak Moscow
LegiaWarsaw
Group D
Olympiakos
Eintracht Frankfurt
Fenerbahce
Royal Antwerp
Group E
Lazio
Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Galatasaray
Group F
Braga
Red Star Belgrade
Ludogorets
Midtjylland