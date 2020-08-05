Europa Cup: Ighalo set to shoot down Lask

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has retained his starting position as Manchester United take on LASK in a Europa Cup round of 16 clash at Old Trafford today. Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was not handed enough minutes, with his 11 appearances coming off the bench. But the Nigerian has made a name for himself as a cup specialist since returning to England, scoring five goals in six appearances combined in the Europa League and FA Cup, more than any other Manchester United player.

Ighalo was a thorn in the flesh of the LASK in the 5-0 demolition in the first leg of the round and the Austrian side will be desperate to keep the Nigerian at bay. He is understands the competition now and he will be keen on adding to his goal tally and shoot the Red Devils to the next stage of the tournament. Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team see off LASK in their last home match of the protracted season, they will head to Germany for the Europa League mini knockout tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...